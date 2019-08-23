Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 701 head of cattle selling on Aug. 15, compared to 1,381 head on Aug. 8, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower on a limited test. The trade activity was light on light-to-moderate demand. The receipts were curbed as a drop in the market occurred to start off the week but the CME regained some footing by mid-week. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 47% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 663 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 6 head, 706 lbs., 133.50; 5 head, 730 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 46 head, 781 to 793 lbs., 130.50 to 132.50 (131.38); 21 head, 814 lbs., 114.50 fleshy; 6 head, 846 lbs., 122.00 full; 10 head, 958 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 591 lbs., 139.00; 13 head, 640 lbs., 132.50; 8 head, 782 lbs., 132.00; 55 head, 780 lbs., 136.75 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 338 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 443 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 413 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 468 to 490 lbs., 129.50 to 133.00 (130.35); 20 head, 511 to 533 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.20); 17 head, 550 to 561 lbs., 126.50 to 131.00 (129.96); 22 head, 633 to 645 lbs., 128.50 to 130.50 (129.51); 21 head, 630 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 8 head, 671 lbs., 113.50 fleshy; 45 head, 721 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 726 lbs., 122.00 full; 27 head, 785 lbs., 121.50; 23 head, 828 lbs., 90.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 468 to 489 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 524 to 548 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 744 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 338 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 414 to 435 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (159.16); 9 head, 482 lbs., 137.50; 4 head, 515 lbs., 133.00; 4 head, 515 lbs., 133.00; 25 head, 566 to 574 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (123.24); 23 head, 601 to 629 lbs., 118.00 to 121.50 (109.00).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1300 to 1720 lbs., 56.00 to 60.00 (58.46) average dressing; 1 head, 1300 lbs., 66.00 high; 1 head, 1645 lbs., 55.50 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1120 to 1325 lbs., 59.50 to 60.00 (59.73) average; 2 head, 1110 to 1115 lbs., 63.00 to 68.50 (65.75) high; 3 head, 1090 to 1425 lbs., 52.50 to 55.75 (54.57) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 990 to 1300 lbs., 56.50 to 60.50 (59.09) average; 7 head, 1000 to 1260 lbs., 62.50 to 66.50 (64.47) high; 1 head, 915 lbs., 55.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1345 to 2095 lbs., 81.00 to 81.50 (81.20) average; 1 head, 1165 lbs., 65.00 low.
