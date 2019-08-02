Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,092 head of cattle selling on July 25, compared to 2,376 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $5 higher on a limited test. The trade activity was moderate on very good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 35% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows, 13% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 75%
cow-calf pairs and 25% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 394 lbs., 169.00; 14 head, 486 lbs., 158.00; 11 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 147.00; 17 head, 582 lbs., 145.50; 23 head, 664 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 141 head, 742 lbs., 142.00; 55 head, 734 to 737 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 57 head, 848 lbs., 139.50; 58 head, 852 to 895 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.42); 38 head, 903 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 952 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 450 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 600 lbs., 142.00; 5 head, 658 lbs., 141.00; 3 head, 712 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 708 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 11 head, 832 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 772 lbs., 114.00. Small frame 4, 7 head, 436 lbs., 60.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 343 lbs., 161.00; 26 head, 415 lbs., 150.00; 24 head, 488 to 493 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.45); 32 head, 514 to 528 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (126.83); 46 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (130.65); 8 head, 635 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 22 head, 678 to 683 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.91) unweaned; 10 head, 710 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 704 lbs., 119.50 unweaned; 6 head, 792 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 845 lbs., 122.50; 8 head, 871 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 471 to 485 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.43); 5 head, 545 lbs., 127.50; 6 head, 636 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 643 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 29 head, 710 to 733 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.94). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 559 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 499 lbs., 145.00 Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 432 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 540 lbs., 132.00 8 head, 738 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1435 to 1760 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (56.19) average dressing; 17 head, 1485 to 1670 lbs., 61.00 to 61.50 (61.47 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 15 head, 1140 to 1327 lbs., 55.00 to 59.75 (58.43) average; 3 head, 1000 to 1255 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.96) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 975 to 1030 lbs., 55.00 average; 1 head, 825 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1535 to 1810 lbs., 77.50 to 83.00 (80.11) average; 4 head, 1205 to 2010 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.09) low.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1 to 1000 lbs., 900.00 to 1075.00 (999.95). Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 810.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.