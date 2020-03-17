Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,383 head of feeder cattle selling on March 5, compared to 1,681 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, the yearling steers and heifers were mostly selling $1 to $6 higher, recouping some of the previous week’s losses. The trade was fairly active on good demand. The board rebounded some encouraging the demand for cattle. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 320 lbs., 180.00; 22 head, 444 lbs., 178.00; 11 head, 457 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 515 lbs., 164.00; 186 head, 567 lbs., 161.00; 14 head, 618 to 643 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.35); 4 head, 649 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 50 head, 678 lbs., 139.50; 3 head, 697 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 5 head, 713 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 776 lbs., 130.00; 190 head, 805 to 832 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (130.04); 96 head, 853 to 890 lbs., 121.50 to 127.00 (123.98); 11 head, 909 lbs., 123.25; 36 head, 998 lbs., 112.50; 27 head, 1001 to 1018 lbs., 112.50 to 114.50 (113.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 670 lbs., 135.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 388 lbs., 164.00; 20 head, 415 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 493 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 525 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 587 lbs., 112.00 fleshy; 62 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 126.50 to 135.00 (131.22); 4 head, 614 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 36 head, 658 to 694 lbs., 122.00 to 126.25 (124.21); 156 head, 705 to 747 lbs., 117.50 to 121.00 (119.04); 73 head, 765 to 798 lbs., 115.50 to 118.50 (117.35); 39 head, 826 lbs., 108.50; 14 head, 836 lbs., 109.50 (fleshy; 42 head, 860 to 867 lbs., 107.50 to 109.75 (108.41); 13 head, 952 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 392 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 649 lbs., 124.50; 25 head, 778 to 783 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 619 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 666 lbs., 116.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1295 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (53.69) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1170 to 1390 lbs., 54.50 to 56.00 (55.10) average; 2 head, 1125 to 1150 lbs., 60.00 high; 1 head, 930 lbs., 50.00 low. Lean, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 920 lbs., 60.00 high; 8 head, 855 to 1075 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.66) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1525 to 2090 lbs., 75.00 to 80.00 (77.84) average.
