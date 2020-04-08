Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,421 head of cattle selling on April 2, compared to 1,034 head on March 26, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 1,381 head of feeder cattle, 35 head of slaughter cattle and five head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,008 head of feeder cattle, 20 head of slaughter cattle and six head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $13 to $20 lower. The steer and heifer calves were firm. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The feeder and live cattle futures locked down the limit the last couple of days, causing the markets to lose their gains from the previous week. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $5 to $7 lower. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 31% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.41); 72 head, 433 to 442 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (158.56); 14 head, 493 lbs., 159.00; 54 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (160.59); 26 head, 563 lbs., 151.50; 48 head, 609 to 640 lbs., 141.00 to 148.25 (146.49); 3 head, 643 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 63 head, 656 lbs., 143.25; 6 head, 759 lbs., 117.50; 64 head, 803 to 827 lbs., 102.50 to 104.50 (103.89); 23 head, 860 lbs., 102.00; 12 head, 858 lbs., 101.00 fleshy; 155 head, 906 to 937 lbs., 100.00 to 102.50 (102.18); 27 head, 956 to 959 lbs., 98.00 to 100.50 (99.21); 77 head, 1014 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 543 lbs., 151.00; 30 head, 834 lbs.,101.50; 12 head, 827 lbs., 85.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 67 head, 790 lbs., 95.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, 6 head, 419 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 37 head, 421 to 431 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (145.77); 17 head, 456 to 486 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (142.15); 91 head, 506 to 543 lbs., 129.00 to 145.00 (138.98); 2 head, 555 lbs., 133.00; 76 head, 613 to 624 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.04); 11 head, 663 to 667 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (106.28); 21 head, 804 lbs., 95.00; 13 head, 807 lbs., 89.00 fleshy; 26 head, 872 lbs., 87.50; 10 head, 984 lbs., 80.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 394 lbs., 148.00; 38 head, 459 lbs., 149.00; 8 head, 561 lbs., 133.00; 21 head, 731 lbs., 92.00; 10 head, 878 lbs., 80.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 507 lbs., 153.00; 23 head, 595 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 408 lbs., 140.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1120 to 1415 lbs., 61.00 to 61.50 (61.22) high dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 28 head, 845 to 1136 lbs., 48.50 to 53.00 (52.79) low; 1 head, 795 lbs., 44.00 low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1765 lbs., 75.00 average; 2 head, 1555 to 2075 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (71.43) low.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 5 head, 950 to 1075 lbs., 760.00 to 850.00 (800.67).
