Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,498 head of cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 1,477 head on Dec. 5, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady on limited comparable sales. The trade activity and demand were moderate. With chances of snow in the forecast for the weekend it would benefit winter wheat pastures. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 lower. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% were heifers and 2% were bulls; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighig over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (169.96); 9 head, 474 to 495 lbs., 143.00 to 159.00 (153.51); 85 head, 530 to 539 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (161.89); 32 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (142.82); 86 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (149.32); 40 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.98) unweaned; 42 head, 656 to 677 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (142.04); 32 head, 668 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 53 head, 724 to 741 lbs., 143.50 to 148.00 (145.49); 4 head, 745 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 33 head, 763 to 777 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (139.40); 19 head, 757 to 782 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.53) fleshy; 20 head, 803 to 831 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (136.24); 2 head, 863 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 642 lbs., 142.00; 9 head, 701 lbs., 115.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 392 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 498 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 508 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 614 lbs., 136.00; 12 head, 741 lbs., 123.00. Medium frame 2, 10 head, 568 lbs., 100.00 fleshy. Small and medium frame 4, 4 head, 484 lbs., 40.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 384 lbs., 149.00; 15 head, 438 to 442 lbs., 133.50 to 138.00 (136.21); 25 head, 462 to 488 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (133.07); 58 head, 511 to 547 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (131.03); 83 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 119.50 to 133.75 (126.11); 6 head, 618 lbs., 133.00; 35 head, 606 to 634 lbs., 120.00 to 129.50 (127.60) unweaned; 22 head, 662 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 688 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.47) unweaned; 20 head, 707 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 735 lbs., 116.00 full; 2 head, 740 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 8 head, 772 lbs., 106.00 fleshy; 12 head, 783 lbs., 115.00 full; 5 head, 771 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 495 lbs., 125.00; 61 head, 633 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 679 lbs., 120.00; 12 head, 752 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 364 lbs.,130.00; 22 head, 491 lbs., 129.00; 19 head, 609 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 2, 8 head, 483 lbs., 83.00 fleshy; 5 head, 595 lbs., 100.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 615 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 554 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 788 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1525 to 1745 lbs., 45.00 average dressing; 6 head, 1465 to 1805 lbs., 42.50 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 20 head, 1015 to 1455 lbs., 45.00 to 47.50 (45.95) average; 10 head, 1075 to 1555 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (41.93) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 45.00 average; 6 head, 1145 to lbs., 1213 40.00 to 42.50 (41.70) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1250 to 1285 lbs., 60.00 low.
