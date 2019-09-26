Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,472 head of cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 1,456 head on Sept. 12, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $5 higher. The trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. Chances of rain around the trading area and cooler temperature raises hope for winter wheat pastures that have been planted. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower on a light test. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% were heifers, 3% were bulls; and 3% was slaughter cattle with 91% cow and 9% were bulls; and 0% was replacement cattle with 17% bred cows, 67% were bred heifers, 17% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 330 lbs., 187.00; 6 head, 439 lbs., 163.00; 21 head, 476 to 478 lbs., 149.00; 50 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (145.60); 32 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (143.67); 7 head, 601 lbs., 140.00; 106 head, 674 to 689 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.97); 43 head, 658 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 64 head, 711 to 734 lbs., 143.00 to 144.50 (144.16); 198 head, 753 to 783 lbs., 138.50 to 143.00 (141.59); 25 head, 759 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 15 head, 824 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 485 lbs., 139.00; 12 head, 530 lbs., 140.50; 8 head, 587 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 724 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 909 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 669 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 413 to 425 lbs., 145.00; 43 head, 488 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.67); 33 503 to 539 524 123.50 to 134.00 127.78 8 head, 588 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 640 lbs., 121.50 full; 76 head, 617 to 630 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (119.55) unweaned; 31 head, 665 to 676 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.46); 11 head, 687 to 692 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.37) full; 105 head, 710 to 732 lbs., 132.75 to 134.75 (134.06); 21 head, 721 to 748 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (112.37) unweaned; 14 head, 782 lbs., 120.00 full; 9 head, 859 lbs., 120.00; 84 head, 900 to 910 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (107.52); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 477 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 638 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 5 head, 765 lbs., 115.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 504 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 644 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 549 lbs., 125.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1625 lbs., 47.50 average; 3 head, 1600 to 1680 lbs., 42.50 to 45.00 (44.15) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1135 to 1625 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.54) average dressing; 5 head, 1095 to 1305 lbs., 47.50 to 48.00 (47.60) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 800 to 1200 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.75) average; 10 head, 825 to 1260 lbs., 40.00 to 45.00 (43.80) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1735 to 1775 lbs., 70.00 to 72.00 (71.01) low; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 65.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 935.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 4 head, 965 lbs., 950.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 700.00.
