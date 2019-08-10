The Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 902 head of cattle selling Aug. 1, compared to 1,092 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to the previous week, all classes of feeder cattle were too lightly tested for an accurate trend. The quality was plain to average. The demand was moderate. The slaughter cows were mostly steady on very limited demand but the bulls were not tested. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows, 7% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 17% bred cows and 83% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 242 lbs., 217.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 323 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 653 lbs., 137.50; 19 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 136.00; 142 head, 760 to 791 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 762 lbs., 130.00 full; 38 head, 849 lbs., 132.50 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 79 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (136.15); 10 head, 804 to 838 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.64); 8 head, 800 lbs., 120.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 525 lbs., 131.00; 53 head, 690 lbs., 127.50; 3 head, 823 lbs., 110.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 271 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 338 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 626 lbs., 130.50; 7 head, 656 lbs., 131.00; 50 head, 702 to 709 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (130.76); 65 head, 763 to 775 lbs., 127.75 to 128.50 (128.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 559 to 588 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.35); 30 head, 708 to 730 lbs,. 120.00 to 129.00 (126.86); 60 head, 750 to 776 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (128.38). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 590 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 603 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 10 head, 731 lbs., lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 6 head, 882 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.20).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 644 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 448 lbs., 113.00 fleshy.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1400 to 1460 lbs., 57.00 to 57.50 (57.24) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1190 to 1205 lbs., 56.00 to 56.50 (56.25) average; 1 head, 1070 lbs., 55.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 991 to 1155 lbs., 54.00 to 56.00 (54.18) average; 1 head, 955 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1790 lbs., 80.00 average; 1 head, 1640 lbs., 74.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1215 to 1360 lbs., 850.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 10 head, 1300 lbs., 1250.00.
