Tulia Livestock, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,456 head of carttle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 1,090 head on Sept. 5, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were trading steady to $3 higher. The trade was fairly active on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $5 lower. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 70% steers, 29% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 4% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls. The feeder cattle weighing supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 398 lbs., 159.00; 3 head, 413 lbs., 145.00; 46 head, 511 lbs., 137.75 to 145.00 (139.33); 62 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.21); 7 head, 625 lbs., 140.50; 97 head, 610 to 639 lbs., 127.50 to 137.00 (129.50) unweaned; 12 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.85) unweaned; 37 head, 715 lbs., 143.50; 4 head, 714 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 27 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (135.07); 4 head, 786 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 209 head, 816 to 843 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.78); 56 head, 850 to 873 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.80); 52 head, 993 lbs., 119.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 318 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 559 lbs., 133.50; 88 head, 696 lbs., 141.25; 7 head, 682 lbs., 131.50 full; 13 head, 745 lbs., 134.00; 38 head, 795 lbs., 131.50; 93 head, 873 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 12 head, 313 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 649 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 406 to 415 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (134.16); 11 head, 472 to 475 lbs., 130.50 to 131.50 (131.04); 30 head, 510 to 533 lbs., 122.50 to 124.00 (123.04); 106 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 121.50 to 129.50 (123.13); 16 head, 635 to 638 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 38 head, 658 to 667 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.67); 59 head, 752 to 792 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 301 lbs., 150.00; 72 head, 704 lbs., 130.75. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 17 head, 319 lbs., 110.00; 6 head, 694 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 536 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1465 lbs., 50.00 average dressing; 1 head, 1455 lbs., 44.00 low. Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1000 to 1400 lbs., 50.00 to 55.50 (54.82) average. Cows, Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1100 to 1320 lbs., 50.00 to 50.75 (50.30) average; 1 head, 900 lbs., 45.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1530 to 1750 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (80.63) average; 2 head, 1790 to 1825 lbs., 86.00 to 86.25 (86.13) high; 2 head, 1210 to 1275 lbs., 70.00 to 72.00 (71.03) low; 1 head, 1115 lbs., 60.00 low light weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.