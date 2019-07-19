The Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 1,544 head selling on July 11, compared to 1,587 head selling on June 27, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $4 to $8 higher. The trade was moderately active on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 53% seers, 45% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 55% bred cows, 45% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 47 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 150.50 to 158.00 (155.32); 30 head, 614 to 643 lbs., 151.50 to 156.00 (153.52); 74 head, 672 to 680 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (133.48) unweaned; 42 head, 720 lbs., 145.00; 63 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.81); 7 head, 783 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 19 head, 815 lbs., 137.00; 13 head, 877 lbs., 128.00; 58 head, 933 to 948 lbs., 125.00 to 127.75 (127.47); 47 head, 955 to 977 lbs., 117.50 to 124.50 (124.04); 32 head, 1056 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 509 to 526 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (142.54); 37 head, 573 to 591 lbs., 144.00 to 144.25 (144.18); 6 head, 628 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 691 lbs., 137.50; 7 head, 654 lbs., 125.00 full; 10 head, 714 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 764 lbs., 132.00; 12 head, 865 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 472 to 480 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (138.89); 7 head, 525 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (138.68); 43 head, 552 to 574 lbs., 135.00 (135.00); 79 head, 645 lbs., 126.50; 14 head, 654 to 670 lbs., 127.50 to 134.00 (129.33); 10 head, 703 to 719 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.41); 7 head, 716 lbs., 124.00 full; 15 head, 713 lbs., 137.00 replacement; 106 head, 753 to 777 lbs., 124.00 to 129.50 (125.80); 6 head, 786 lbs., 120.00 full; 2 head, 833 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 5 head, 964 lbs., 95.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 458 lbs., 133.00; 15 head, 539 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (130.63); 11 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.76); 11 head, 610 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 649 lbs., 113.00 full; 55 head, 682 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 714 lbs., 107.00 fleshy; 24 head, 788 115.00 to 118.00 lbs., 115.38; 13 head, 836 lbs., 96.00 fleshy; 6 head, 908 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 641 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 410 lbs., 165.00; 2 head, 453 lbs., 158.00; 10 head, 592 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 622 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 889 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 698 lbs., 127.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 8 head, 1300 to 1900 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (54.73) average dressing; 1 head, 1520 lbs., 57.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 7 head, 1180 to 1480 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (56.30) average; 4 head, 1120 to 1385 lbs., 60.00 to 61.50 (60.70) high; 2 head, 1215 to 1225 lbs., 52.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 55.00 to 57.50 (55.58) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1700 to 1805 lbs., 77.50 to 82.50 (80.07) average; 1 head, 1950 lbs., 85.00 high; 3 head, 1300 to 1365 lbs., 72.50 to 75.00 (73.31) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1175 to 1200 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (901.05); over 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1225 to 1300 lbs., 750.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 900.00, Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 yers old, open, 4 head, 1150 to 1450 lbs., 1000.00 to 1275.00 (1160.58).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.