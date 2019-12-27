Tulia Livestock Auction, Tulia, Texas, reported receipts of 911 head of cattle selling on Dec. 19, compared to 1,458 head on Dec. 12, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady with instances of $5 higher on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 40% were heifers and 6% were bulls; and 7% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 72%. No sale was planned for the next two weeks because of the holidays. The sale will resume Jan. 9.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 289 lbs., 180.00; 20 head, 408 to 436 lbs., 173.00 to 177.50 (173.42); 5 head, 494 lbs., 156.00; 22 head, 510 lbs., 162.00; 16 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.43); 8 head, 608 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 10 head, 687 to 689 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.00); 47 head, 722 to 732 lbs., 142.50 to 147.00 (143.95); 103 head, 775 to 797 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (145.57); 51 head, 781 lbs., 152.00 fancy; 8 head, 831 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 924 lbs., 120.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 595 lbs., 141.00; 3 head, 623 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 10 head, 687 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 6 head, 791 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 491 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 11 head, 421 lbs., 106.00;
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 371 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 424 lbs., 152.00; 27 head, 464 to 494 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (142.19); 6 head, 505 lbs., 142.50; 28 head, 580 to 598 lbs., 120.50 to 135.00 (126.17); 5 head, 647 lbs., 125.00 full; 54 head, 629 to 642 lbs., 119.50 to 129.00 (125.21) unweaned; 10 head, 667 lbs., 125.00; 57 head, 709 to 733 lbs., 125.00; 18 head, 722 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 37 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (111.81) unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 553 lbs., 128.00; 25 head, 701 to 708 lbs., 100.00 to 117.00 (111.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 769 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1525 lbs., 45.00 average dressing; 1 head, 1420 lbs., 48.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1175 to 1440 lbs., 45.00 average; 1 head, 1490 lbs., 48.00 high; 3 head, 1210 to 1400 lbs., 42.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (41.67) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1270 to 1975 lbs., 70.00 to 73.00 (71.80) average.
