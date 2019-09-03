In Nebraska, compared to last week all reported forages sold steady on a thin test. Demand was light throughout the state, according to the USDA Market News Service, Aug. 30.
Prices given on a per-ton basis, unless otherwise noted. All hay market reports courtesy of USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
Eastern/central—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $90-$95; fair, large rounds, $85. Premium prairie hay, large rounds, $125, small squares, $165-$170; good, large rounds, $100-$110. Good brome mix hay, large rounds $90-$100. Straw, large rounds, $55-$60. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $320.
Platte Valley—Good alfalfa, large rounds, $110. Oat hay, large rounds, $80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $140-$145. Ground and delivered alfalfa-stubble mix, $125-$135. Oat/cane mix, ground and delivered, $115. Ground and delivered corn stalks, $100-$110. Dehydrated alfalfa pellets, 17% protein, $275.
Western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $140-$160. Straw, large squares, $65-$80. Ground and delivered alfalfa, $153-$158. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
In South Dakota, Aug. 23, alfalfa and grass remain rather steady, sales remain limited. Demand moderate to good at times, better for high testing dairy quality hay but little of that type has been made this year due to the persistent rains. Plentiful supplies of lower quality hay and the coming harvest of cover crops has buyers taking a wait and see approach to the hay market. Best demand is coming from out of state buyers. This report will not be released again until Sept. 6.
East River—Good/premium alfalfa, large squares, $-$225; fair/good, large squares, $150-$180, large rounds, $150; fair, large rounds, $130; utility, large rounds and squares, $. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $245; 17% protein, $250. Alfalfa meal, 17% protein, $255. Good grass, small squares, $5/bale, large rounds, $120; fair, large rounds, $110. Straw, large rounds, $90-$, large squares, $110-$120. Good alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $160, small squares, $6/bale.
West River—No reported sales of alfalfa, grass or alfalfa/grass mix.
In Iowa, most of the hay marketed this month in Iowa was the tail end of the second cutting. Prices were stable for what many considered lower quality product.
Supreme alfalfa, small squares, $260-$320; premium, small squares, $280-$300; good, small squares, $200. Premium alfalfa/grass, small squares, $180-$185; good, large squares, $175-$180, large rounds, $140-$160. Premium grass, small squares, $240; good, large squares, $190-$200, large rounds, $155-$175, small squares, $160-$180; fair, large rounds, $100-$120; utility, large rounds, $60-$80
Oat straw, large squares, $85-$135, large rounds, $ 65-$ 85, small squares, $200-$240. Rye, large rounds, $140, small squares, $160-$220. Organic hay, none reported.
In Wyoming, Aug. 30, compared to last reported market baled hay sold steady. Demand was moderate to good from local and out of state buyers.
Eastern—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $180, small squares, $270. Good/premium alfalfa/grass, large squares, $200-$215. Straw, large squares, $80. Sun-cured alfalfa pellets, 15% protein, $255.
Central/western—Good alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, small squares, $200-$210. Premium orchard grass, small squares, $200-$220. Good/premium Timothy, large squares, $240, small squares, $250. Good/premium mix grass, small squares, $225-$235. Certified weed seed free alfalfa cubes, bulk, $230-$240, 50 pound bags, $280.
In Colorado, Aug. 29, trade activity and demand light to moderate.
Northeast—Premium alfalfa, large squares, $175, small squares, $285 ($8.50/bale), retail/stable. Premium alfalfa/grass mix, large squares, $280, retail/stable, small squares, $265-$290 ($8/bale), retail/stable, rounds, $225, retail/stable; fair/good, medium squares, $237.50, retail/stable; utility/fair, $170. Premium orchard/brome grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $310 ($10/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southeast—Premium alfalfa, medium squares, retail/stable; good/premium, small squares, $240 ($7.45/bale), retail/stable. Premium grass, small squares, $315 ($9/bale), retail/stable. Fair sorghum sudan grass, rounds, $75, delivered. Good triticale, medium squares, $180, delivered. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
San Luis Valley—Premium organic meadow grass hay, large squares, $200. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
Southwest— No reported quotes from all other classes of hay.
Mountains/northwest—Premium meadow grass hay, small squares, $275 ($7.50/bale), retail/stable. No reported quotes for all other classes of hay.
In Missouri, Aug. 29, hay supplies are moderate, demand is moderate. Hay prices are steady to weak.
Supreme alfalfa (RFV <185), $185-$225, small squares, $7-$9/bale; premium alfalfa (RFV 170-180), $170-$200; good (RFV 150-170), $120-$160, small squares, $5-$7/bale; fair (RFV 130-150), $100-$125. Good mixed grass hay, $80-$120, small squares, $6-$8/bale (some alfalfa/grass mix); fair/good, $60-$80, small squares, $4-$6/bale; fair, large rounds, $35-$55/bale (mostly $35-$45). Good brome grass, $80-$120; fair/good, $50-$80. Wheat hay, large rounds, $40-$55/bale. Wheat straw, small squares, $3-$6/bale.
In Oklahoma, Aug. 29, alfalfa and hay movement very limited last week. Not enough trades last week for an accurate market trend. Demand for hay and alfalfa continues to be good for dairies and all classes. S
Central—Premium alfalfa, $242-$244 delivered; good, $180-$190 delivered. Good grass hay, large rounds, $65-$75/bale, small squares $9/bale in barn, $6 out of the field.
Eastern—No alfalfa trades reported. Good/fair grass, $50-$65/bale.
Western—Good alfalfa, $200 delivered; grinder, $100 FOB. No grass hay sales confirmed.
In Texas, Aug. 30, hay trades were mostly steady. Hay demand has recovered this week as volatility in the feeder cattle markets have begun to stabilize. Trade activity was moderate to good.
Panhandle/High Plains—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $235-$255; good/premium, $185-$195; premium, small bales, delivered, $264-$272, $8-$8.25/bale. Ground alfalfa, delivered to feedlots, average, $155-$170. Calf, $220-$225. Premium/supreme coastal bermuda, large bales, delivered, $165-$200, small bales, $264, $8/bale. Wheat, large bales, delivered, beardless, $135-$175; rained on, $95-$125. Sorghum, large bales, delivered, $140-$150. Bluestem, large bales, delivered, $50-$70.
Far west/Trans Pecos—Premium/supreme alfalfa, small squares, delivered local or FOB, $290-$330, $10-$11/bale, large squares, FOB, $250-$265; good/premium, $230-$245.
North/central/east—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered, $255-$260. Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale, large rounds, FOB, $65-$75/roll.
South—Good/premium coastal bermuda, small squares, FOB, $8-$10/bale; fair/good, $5-$8/bale, large rounds, FOB and delivered locally, $120-$160, $60-$80/roll. Fair grass mix, $100-$110, $50-$55/roll.
In New Mexico, Aug. 30, compared to last week, alfalfa hay trade unevenly steady on few sales. Trade limited, demand moderate.
Eastern—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $235; fair/good, $185-$195. Baled wheat hay, $100. Oat Hay, small squares bales, $8/bale.
Southeast—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $240-$260, small squares, bundle (21 bales) two tie, $300 loaded on truck; good, $220 delivered to dairies. Wheat hay, none reported.
South/southwest—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, $200; good $160-$175, delivered to dairies, $150, small bales, not reported. Wheat hay, large squares, $160-$165. Oat hay, not reported.
North central—Premium/supreme alfalfa, large squares, delivered to dairy, $200, small squares, three tie, $19, two tie, $10/bale, organic two tie, $11/bale. Alfalfa/grass mix, small squares, organic, two tie, $11/bale. Cow hay, not reported. Grass hay, small squares, $10-$11/bale. Oat hay, not reported.
In Minnesota, Aug. 28, the hay trade was steady.
Good alfalfa, large squares, $140, large rounds, $135; fair, large rounds, $105-$125; utility,large rounds, $40-$95. Good grass, large rounds, $110; fair, $70-$85; utility, large rounds, $10-$65. Fair alfalfa/grass mix, large rounds, $85. Straw, small squares, $3.70/bale, large rounds, $42-$75.
In Montana, Aug. 30, all classes of hay sold steady on very light reported movement. The greatest demand for hay remains in squares.
Supreme alfalfa, large squares, $160-$165; premium, large squares, $150-$160; small squares, $225; good, large squares, $130-$135, large rounds, $110-$120, small squares, $175-$180; fair/good, large squares, $110-$125, large rounds, 75-$100; utility, large rounds, $40-$60, large squares, $95-.$100. Premium grass/alfalfa, small squares, $180; good, large rounds, $145; fair, large rounds, $75-$90. Premium grass, large squares 175, export, large rounds, $125; good, large squares, $130-$160, large rounds, $110; fair, large squares, $100-$125; utility, large rounds, $65-$75. Premium timothy grass, small squares, $240-$270; good, small squares, $160-$180.
Source: USDA Market News Service, www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/hay-reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.