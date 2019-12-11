Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported 2,163 head of feeder cattle selling as part of a special sale on Dec. 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available as this was a special preconditioned feeder calf sale. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 378 to 388 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (154.23); 17 head, 429 to 436 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (158.12); 54 head, 461 to 495 lbs., 154.00 to 165.50 (162.83); 41 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 147.75 to 157.00 (154.64); 150 head, 559 to 597 lbs., 145.00 to 161.00 (152.81); 241 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 144.00 to 152.25 (148.35); 251 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (145.02); 165 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 146.75 (141.88); 107 head, 750 to 782 lbs., 140.50 to 145.50 (143.05); 35 head, 803 to 848 lbs., 124.50 to 138.00 (130.91); 13 head, 865 to 870 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 445 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 465 to 480 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.59); 3 head, 525 to 528 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.67); 12 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (140.01); 6 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.84); 3 head, 685 lbs., 127.00; 2 head, 778 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 85 head, 459 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.46); 85 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.68); 177 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (125.39); 238 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.92); 38 head, 651 to 654 lbs., 125.00 to 127.25 (126.42); 52 head, 706 to 726 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.15); 52 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 44 head, 583 to 587 lbs., 117.50 to 119.75 (118.93); 7 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.75); 61 head, 679 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.33); 3 head, 710 to 735 lbs., 115.00; 13 head, 782 lbs., 111.00.
