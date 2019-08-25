Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 388 head of slaughter cattle selling on Aug. 14, compared to 600 head on July 31, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available as the most recent sale was not reported. The supply included 100% slaughter cattle with 50% steers, 40% were heifers, 7% were cows and 3% were bulls.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 104 head, 1195 to 1455 lbs., 105.50 to 109.00 (107.42) average dressing; 21 head, 1505 to 1650 lbs., 99.00 to 107.10 (105.92) average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 32 head, 1120 to 1360 lbs., 100.00 to 104.50 (103.31) average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 995 lbs., 99.00 average; 4 head, 1155 to 1205 lbs., 102.50 to 106.75 (104.67) average return to feed. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 94 head, 1168 to 1468 lbs., 105.00 to 108.60 (107.16) average; 1 head, 1505 lbs., 102.50 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 26 head, 1018 to 1353 lbs., 100.00 to 104.75 (103.54) average. Select 2 to 3, 8 head, 970 to 988 lbs., 98.50 to 99.00 (98.69) average; 2 head, 1140 lbs., 96.25 average return to feed. Breaker, 75 to 80%, 8 head, 1300 to 1940 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (65.63) average. Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 950 to 1315 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (59.92) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1000 to 1240 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.04) average; 2 head, 945 to 1200 lbs., 42.00 to 48.00 (44.64) low. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1395 to 2080 lbs., 77.00 to 92.00 (83.74) average; 1 head, 1125 lbs., 40.00 low.
