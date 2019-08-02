Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 542 head of slaughter cattle selling on July 24, compared to 480 head on July 17, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous sale, the Choice steers and heifers were selling 75 cents to $1 lower. The slaughter cows, due to low receipts, a comparison could not be made. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% slaughter cattle with 66% steers, 24% were heifers, 8% were cows and 3% were bulls.
Slaughter cattle: Steers, Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 238 head, 1228 to 1467 lbs., 115.00 to 119.25 (117.30) average dressing; 1 head, 1570 lbs., 118.00 average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 38 head, 1070 to 1470 lbs., 109.00 to 114.75 (112.86) average; 4 head, 1515 to 1568 lbs., 110.00 average heavy weight. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1005 to 1195 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.53) average. Heifers, Choice 2 to 4, 60 head, 1130 to 1390 lbs., 115.00 to 118.75 (116.79) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 39 head, 1010 to 1465 lbs., 108.50 to 114.50 (112.93) average. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1060 to 1130 lbs., 100.00 to 107.00 (103.91) average. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1380 to 1530 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (64.63) average; 4 head, 1495 to 1795 lbs., 74.00 to 77.00 (75.80) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 16 head, 1185 to 1600 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (54.65) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1155 to 1330 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (43.41) average; 5 head, 990 to 1155 lbs., 21.00 to 35.00 (31.49) low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1380 to 2055 lbs., 60.00 to 85.00 (73.41) average. 4 1290 to 1665 1446 51.00 to 58.00 53.99 low
