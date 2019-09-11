Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported 580 head of cattle selling during its livestock slaughter sale, compared to 393 head on Aug. 21, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available but the trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% slaughter cattle with 53% steers, 6% were dairy steers, 31% were heifers, 7% were cows and 2% were bulls.
Slaughter steers: Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 187 head, 1190 to 1593 lbs., 108.00 to 114.50 (110.21) average dressing; 8 head, 1685 to 1864 lbs., 90.00 to 97.50 (90.86) average heavy weight. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 68 head, 1083 to 1464 lbs., 102.00 to 107.50 (104.91) average, Select 2 to 3, 6 head 1155 to 1188 1178 103.00 to 104.00 103.16 average return to feed Dairy steers, Choice 2 to 3, 8 head, 1288 to 1363 lbs., 85.00 to 90.00 (88.72) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 19 head, 1085 to 1328 lbs., 77.00 to 81.00 (79.78) average. Select 2 to 3, 4 head, 1145 to 1315 lbs., 72.00 to 75.00 (72.94) average.
Slaughter heifers: 137 head, 1144 to 1438 lbs., 107.85 to 113.50 (109.85) average. Select and Choice 2 to 3, 18 head, 1058 to 1330 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.59) average. Select 2 to 3, 1 head, 1005 lbs., 100.00 average. Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 18 head, 1190 to 1835 lbs., 61.00 to 69.00 (65.96) average; 6 head, 1335 to 1890 lbs., 71.00 to 75.00 (72.92) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1080 to 1430 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (58.97) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1185 to 1380 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (47.82) average; 2 head, 1035 to 1255 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (37.19) low. Bulls 1, 12 head, 1155 to 2180 lbs., 61.00 to 84.00 (73.99) average.
