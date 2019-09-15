Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,952 head of cattle selling on Sept. 9, comapred to 393 head on Sept. 2, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a customer appreciation barbecue event. No comparison was available because it was the first sale of the season. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 39% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.00); 19 head, 352 to 385 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (166.28); 114 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 150.50 to 166.75 (161.93); 88 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 162.00 (155.92); 178 head, 517 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (159.90); 72 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 145.00 to 172.00 (153.94); 105 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.22); 55 head, 659 to 682 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (146.39); 25 head, 711 to 741 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (145.18); 79 head, 756 to 781 lbs., 134.50 to 146.75 (143.57); 73 head, 812 to 849 lbs., 140.25 to 144.50 (141.64); 61 head, 881 to 885 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (133.59); 7 head, 908 to 948 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (126.01); 17 head, 982 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 410 to 435 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 475 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.51); 12 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 129.50 to 140.00 (131.23); 5 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.39); 4 head, 710 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 753 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 806 to 835 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.92).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 325 to 338 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (155.19); 16 head, 350 to 381 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.62); 91 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 141.25 (139.06); 81 head, 456 to 486 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (136.37); 79 head, 484 lbs., 150.00 fancy; 92 head, 508 to 531 lbs., 131.00 to 143.25 (139.68); 76 head, 570 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (134.07); 26 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 129.50 to 132.75 (131.73); 16 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (126.16); 45 head, 776 to 781 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (125.29); 4 head, 808 to 813 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.99); 18 head, 900 to 906 lbs., 111.50 to 114.00 (112.89); 7 head, 992 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 318 to 349 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (140.20); 2 head, 350 lbs., 140.00; 25 head, 485 to 488 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (126.90); 2 head, 528 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 561 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 640 lbs., 123.00; 11 head, 685 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 757 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 310 to 312 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.50); 16 head, 473 lbs., 135.50; 15 head, 554 lbs., 134.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.