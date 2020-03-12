Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 785 head of feeder cattle selling on March 6, compared to 1,168 head on Feb. 21, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special preconditioned calf sale. Compared to the Feb. 21 sale, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 699 pounds were selling $2 to $9 higher and those 700 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $7 lower, the feeder heifers weighing from 400 to 599 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher and those 600 to 800 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (177.46); 9 head, 362 to 395 lbs., 168.00 to 180.00 (174.79); 30 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 161.00 to 183.50 (178.53); 17 head, 475 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (164.25); 42 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 153.00 to 175.00 (165.59); 40 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 165.50 (158.69); 35 head, 605 to 628 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (158.75); 48 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (153.01); 16 head, 703 to 733 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (143.91); 61 head, 767 to 793 lbs., 128.25 to 140.00 (132.77); 11 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (131.52); 23 head, 913 to 919 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 425 to 449 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (144.48); 2 head, 465 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (147.47); 1 head, 585 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 643 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 668 to 691 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.58); 3 head, 840 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 333 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 354 to 391 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.79); 14 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.01); 24 head, 458 to 493 lbs., 134.00 to 156.00 (143.96); 16 head, 506 to 538 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.19); 9 head, 528 lbs., 159.00 replacement; 47 head, 554 to 594 lbs., 134.50 to 153.00 (139.09); 57 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (134.77); 31 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 125.50 to 136.00 (128.43); 23 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.25); 5 head, 735 lbs., 141.00 replacement; 15 head, 757 lbs., 119.50; 3 head, 865 lbs., 113.00; 6 head, 915 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 435 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 453 to 489 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.96); 4 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (125.67); 19 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 122.50 to 127.50 (126.50); 2 head, 610 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 655 to 670 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.52). Medium frame 1, 26 head, 720 to 734 lbs., 119.50 to 120.75 (119.94).
