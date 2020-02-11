Tama Livestock Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,842 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 7, compared to 1,905 head on Jan. 24, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture, Des Moines, Iowa.
The Feb. 7 sale was a special preconditioned calf sale. When compared to the Jan. 24 sale, the feeder steers weighing 400 to 449 pounds were selling $8 higher, those 450 to 850 pounds were steady to $4 higher, the feeder heifers weighing 400 to 449 pounds were selling $1 higher, those 500 to 649 pounds were selling $1 to $4.50 lower and those 650 to 800 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% was heifers. Th feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 370 to 383 lbs., 170.00 to 182.50 (178.43); 31 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 165.00 to 185.00 (176.46); 12 head, 463 to 489 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (168.24); 58 head, 506 to 545 lbs., 160.00 to 174.00 (168.24); 92 head, 551 to 589 lbs., 158.00 to 169.00 (161.79); 50 head, 619 to 647 lbs., 155.50 to 166.00 (161.51); 237 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 145.00 to 160.75 (154.33); 147 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (148.12); 86 head, 768 to 795 lbs., 144.00 to 145.50 (144.84); 63 head, 815 to 839 lbs., 139.25 to 145.00 (141.63); 11 head, 885 to 894 lbs., 130.50 to 139.00 (131.72); 23 head, 911 to 932 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (127.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 475 to 483 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.19); 12 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (156.61); 3 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (151.95); 6 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.49); 8 head, 694 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (133.67); 8 head, 752 to 785 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.84); 3 head, 805 to 815 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.36).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 403 to 420 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (155.28); 20 head, 473 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.59); 62 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (137.36); 77 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (136.50); 160 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 145.75 (140.96); 99 head, 661 to 689 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.22); 47 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.29); 83 head, 757 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 132.25 (126.81); 5 head, 815 to 817 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 435 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 458 to 473 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.50); 9 head, 504 to 523 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.84); 28 head, 559 to 586 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.31); 49 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.07); 11 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (125.62). Medium frame 1, 46 head, 698 lbs., 128.50.
