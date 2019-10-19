Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 720 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 803 on Oct. 7, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available from the previous sale. The trade was active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with an estimated 68% steers, 31% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 315 lbs., 173.00; 29 head, 357 to 388 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (163.64); 10 head, 413 to 423 lbs., 159.00 to 165.50 (164.17); 73 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (154.66); 6 head, 534 lbs., 150.00; 66 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.82); 23 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.67); 60 head, 663 to 697 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.07); 11 head, 735 lbs., 134.50; 79 head, 762 to 790 lbs., 135.00 to 139.75 (139.47); 2 head, 830 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 to 428 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.05); 1 head, 490 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 530 to 540 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.35); 2 head, 590 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 733 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 388 lbs., 139.75; 13 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (137.49); 59 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (130.99); 12 head, 504 lbs., 131.50;20 head, 564 to 573 lbs., 120.50 to 125.00 (123.47); 3 head, 612 lbs., 126.50; 5 head, 732 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 318 to 343 lbs., 130.00; 22 head, 411 to 443 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.61); 11 head, 715 lbs., 117.50; 3 head, 755 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 458 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (128.04); 3 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 93.00 to 110.00 (104.11).
