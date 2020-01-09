Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 687 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 6, compared to 1,010 head of slaughter cattle selling on Dec. 30 according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriuclture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available and the trade was active. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers, 57% were heifers and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 338 lbs., 190.00; 8 head, 373 to 375 lbs., 187.00 to 195.00 (191.99); 6 head, 438 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 499 lbs., 168.00; 10 head, 523 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 150.00 to 155.75 (155.37); 22 head, 613 to 638 lbs., 145.00 to 157.50 (153.56); 19 head, 665 to 691 lbs., 135.00 to 154.00 (146.61); 15 head, 701 to 711 lbs., 144.50 to 148.00 (146.38); 36 head, 760 to 765 lbs., 130.00 to 155.00 (150.20); 2 head, 800 to 820 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.98); 2 head, 890 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 340 lbs., 163.00; 3 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.64); 6 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.48); 4 head, 475 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (140.21); 4 head, 525 to 527 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.50); 3 head, 557 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.36); 8 head, 696 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 748 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 337 lbs., 168.00; 12 head, 364 to 387 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (160.22); 19 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (147.18); 14 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.94); 23 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (135.54); 59 head, 558 to 586 lbs., 131.50 to 139.00 (133.84); 6 head, 608 to 621 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (129.02); 50 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (134.20); 61 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (130.96); 2 head, 765 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 863 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 320 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 363 to 395 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.17); 3 head, 425 to 440 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.64); 5 head, 479 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 502 to 531 lbs., 121.00 to 142.50 (135.73); 6 head, 574 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 435 lbs., 161.00; 1 head, 465 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.91); 13 head, 582 to 585 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.92); 5 head, 603 to 615 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.81); 10 head, 674 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 730 lbs., 120.00.
