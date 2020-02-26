Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,168 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 21, compared to 1,842 head on Feb. 7, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special preconditioned calf sale and in comparison to the Feb. 7 sale the feeder steers were selling $2 to $8 lower and the feeder heifers were selling $2 to $7.50 lower. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 385 to 398 lbs., 175.00 to 183.50 (181.84); 12 head, 412 to 428 lbs., 167.50 to 182.00 (171.58); 24 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 161.00 to 175.00 (171.05); 38 head, 516 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 165.00 (154.26); 65 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (156.46); 53 head, 608 to 643 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (151.76); 145 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 148.50 to 154.00 (150.54); 55 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 140.00 to 151.25 (145.01); 69 head 759 to 791 lbs., 141.00 to 144.75 (143.54); 59 head, 808 to 820 lbs., 133.00 to 145.50 (138.50); 10 head, 859 to 895 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.21); 11 head, 900 to 920 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 501 to 515 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (148.29); 27 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 143.00 to 149.50 (147.55); 23 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (141.88); 2 head, 668 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.50); 3 head, 792 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 378 to 398 lbs., 152.50 to 161.50 (156.85); 17 head, 412 to 448 lbs., 145.00 to 153.75 (148.58); 41 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.19); 44 head, 511 to 538 lbs., 134.00 to 135.75 (135.16); 47 head, 568 to 573 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.20); 72 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (139.14); 59 head, 654 to 687 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (133.70); 41 head, 709 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (127.45); 22 head, 763 to 798 lbs., 123.00 to 124.50 (123.99); 30 head, 815 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 328 to 342 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.88); 19 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (132.95); 13 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (121.48); 14 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.65); 18 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (123.66).
