Tama Livestock, Tama, Iowa, reported receipts of 780 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 4, compared to 917 head on Oct. 23, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No comparison was available but the trade was active. The demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 42% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 37%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 373 lbs., 153.00; 10 head, 438 to 439 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.00); 45 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (149.37); 19 head, 522 to 538 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (144.57); 15 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.28); 105 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 136.25 to 151.00 (145.41); 35 head, 661 to 682 lbs., 134.50 to 141.75 (137.45); 6 head, 705 to 710 lbs., 140.00 to 140.25 (140.17); 2 head, 788 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 882 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 905 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 354 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 438 lbs., 131.00; 23 head, 494 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (135.24); 1 head, 500 lbs., 130.00; 17 head, 568 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.52); 1 head, 665 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 721 to 723 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.99). Medium frame 1, 10 head, 989 lbs., 105.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 365 to 388 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (137.03); 15 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.78); 39 head, 459 to 483 lbs., 133.00 to 136.75 (134.95); 55 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.24); 54 head, 566 to 585 lbs., 124.00 to 136.50 (131.58); 6 head, 633 to 644 lbs., 128.00 to 128.50 (128.16); 7 head, 694 lbs., 128.00; 12 head, 740 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 771 to 775 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (126.00); 5 head, 912 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 370 to 397 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (124.97); 1 head, 410 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 494 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.74); 2 head, 578 lbs., 120.50; 1 head, 750 lbs., 119.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 350 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 413 to 433 lbs., 121.00 to 140.00 (125.59); 2 head, 460 lbs., 130.00.
