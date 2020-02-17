Colorado—In the Feb. 6 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate demand.
Iowa—In the Feb. 4 report, for the reporting period of Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, prices on alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass were fully steady to firm.
Kansas—In the Feb. 11 report, the hay market trade remains slow; alfalfa prices remain mostly steady while grass hay prices weaken. Current trades are mostly on previously contracted hay with very few new sales reported.
Missouri—In the Feb. 6 report, hay movement is slow. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady.
Montana—In the Feb. 7 report, compared to the last week, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Demand for squares to ship east continues to be mostly good.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 6 report, compared to last week, reported hay prices and alfalfa pellets sold steady. Demand was mostly light across the state. There appears to be a wide range of quality of alfalfa, grass hay and other baled forage available.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 6 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill this week due to heavy snowfall across the entire trade area causing slow to no movement. All trades reported were mostly steady from last reported prices. Demand moderate with concerns of hay inventory dwindling down if cold and wet weather continues.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 7 report, compared to last week, alfalfa steady to weak. Moderate to good demand for all types and qualities of hay but the market activity is slower than what it has been in recent weeks. Good demand remains for straw and corn stalks.
Texas—In the Feb. 7 report, compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady to firm. South and west Texas remain very dry. As a result, grazing is very scarce in both regions and supplemental feeding is in full swing.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 6 report, compared to last week reported hay sales sold steady. Buyer inquiry was light this week.
