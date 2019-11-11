Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate. In southwest Colorado, high quality hay supplies of horse hay are dwindling while mid to low quality supplies are readily available. Trade activity is increasing in the San Luis Valley on Dairy hay and retail hay.
Iowa—Prices for supreme and premium alfalfa and alfalfa/grass mixes maintained their prices regardless of packaging. However, the pricing for large round bales began to slide lower. This price slide may be associated with the declining quality of grasses.
Kansas—Hay market trade was slow to moderate, demand was slow to moderate, and prices remain steady. Hay producers report that there has been a little more interest from buyers and a few more loads moving to the feed yards. Supplies of high-quality hay remain short, but here seems to be plenty of grinder hay.
Missouri—Overall hay movement is pretty slow in the state, some small bales of horse hay but that is really about it currently. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light and prices are steady.
Montana—Alfalfa hay sold fully steady this week. Slow to moderate market activity was seen this week. Producers selling squares were not as active this week as many take a week or two to assess inventories. Demand for squares to ship east remains good as hay supplies in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin remain tight. Hay in rounds continues to move as ranchers are buying hay as they sell calves. Round hay supplies remain large. Straw sales continue to be seen at steady prices.
Nebraska—Compared to last week alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Some contacts have had quite a few calls and other stated the phone has been slow this week. A lot of cornstalks and bean stubble is getting baled.
New Mexico—Compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in the sixth cutting. Temperatures dropped across the state slowing growth. Rain reported in some areas of the state.
Oklahoma—Alfalfa and hay trade continues very slow. Very limited sales are steady. Dairy hay trade is light due to weak milk prices. At the moment, much of the alfalfa hay would be going to horse outlets and that would be in limited quantities. Many dairies already have their needed supplies. Any grass hay that is moving is only fair in quality because it has weeds or has been rained on a few times. This slow movement is expected to continue until these folks run out of their current supply of hay.
South Dakota—Alfalfa hay remains steady to firm, especially for large squares. Demand very good for high quality hay of all kinds, best demand is for large square bales bound for out of state buyers. The demand for round bales is much lower as this supply is much more plentiful.
Texas—Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on good demand and trading activity. Hay demand is continuing to increase as colder temperatures continue to move across the state. Supplemental winter feeding is taking place in most regions.
Wyoming—Compared to last alfalfa on the eastern side of the state sold steady to $5 higher. Other reporting areas traded steady on the week. Demand was moderate for local sales with good demand noted on hay leaving the state. Few hay producers are waiting for their final cutting of alfalfa to dry out so they can bale it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.