Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate. In southwest Colorado, high quality hay supplies of horse hay are dwindling while mid to low quality supplies are readily available. Trade activity is increasing in the San Luis Valley on dairy hay and retail hay.
Iowa—Prices on alfalfa trended steady to higher. Alfalfa/grass and grass hay mostly steady.
Kansas—Hay market trade is moderate, demand was slow to moderate, and prices remain steady, as hay producers continue to report that there has been an increase hay movement. Parts of Kansas could use rain.
Missouri—Hay movement continues to be slow as many producers currently have hay on hand at least at this point. Hay supplies are moderate with ample supplies being offered for sale, demand is light and prices are steady.
Montana—Alfalfa hay sold fully steady again this week. Slow market activity was seen this week for squares. However, demand for squares remains good with most sales leaving the state. Hay in rounds saw moderate movement again this week as ranchers continue to buy hay to cover winter feeding needs. Round hay supplies remain large, however producers have seen good movement over the last few weeks. Straw sales continue to be seen at steady prices.
Nebraska—Compared to last week, alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Demand was light to moderate in the central and eastern regions of the state with good demand noted in the Panhandle from out of state buyers. Several loads of large squares continue to head east down I-80 to dairies, horse owners and cattlemen for winter needs.
New Mexico—Compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in the last cutting. Temperatures dropped across the state slowing growth. This is the last update for the season in New Mexico.
Oklahoma—Alfalfa and hay trade continue very slow. Not enough comparable trades from last week for an adequate market test. Very cold weather was present across the trade region at the beginning of this week bringing high winds and a winter mix.
South Dakota—Alfalfa hay remains steady to firm, especially for large squares. Demand very good for high quality hay of all kinds, best demand is for large square bales bound for out of state buyers. The demand for round bales is much lower as this supply is much more plentiful.
Texas—Hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity. Demand for hay is continuing to pickup as we get further into fall. A large supply of hay is on the market, but there’s a wide variety in the quality of hay due to sporadic weather during the growing season. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in price.
Wyoming—Compared to last week, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate to good across the state. Livestock owners across the state and out of state continue to procure baled hay or cubed hay for winter feeding needs. Some producers in the western reporting areas are trying to bale there last cutting of alfalfa this week. Most hope to “tie” up loose ends and close their baling season by week’s close. Some produces have been baling some cornstalks in large squares and rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.