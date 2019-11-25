Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity and demand moderate. According to the NASS Colorado Crop Progress Report for week ending Nov. 17, the fourth cutting alfalfa hay is 90 percent harvested. Stored feed supplies were rated 2% short, 82% adequate, and 16% surplus. Next available report will be Dec. 5.
Iowa—From Nov. 9 to Nov. 23, prices on Alfalfa trended mostly steady. Alfalfa/grass and grass mostly steady.
Kansas—Hay market trade is slow to moderate, demand was slow to moderate, and prices remain steady. Drought continues to plague the western regions of the state. The next report will be available Dec. 10.
Missouri—Hay movement continues to be slow other than some equine owners looking for a few small bales at a time. Hay supplies are moderate with ample supplies being offered for sale, demand is light and prices are steady.
Montana—Alfalfa hay sold fully steady again this week. Moderate market activity was seen this week for squares. Supplies of high quality alfalfa in squares is beginning to tighten. Hay in rounds continues to see moderate movement again this week as ranchers are still buying to cover winter feeding needs. Straw sales continue to be seen at steady prices. Heavy supplies of grass hay are available with a wide quality range of quality seen. Next report will be Dec. 6.
Nebraska—Compared to last week alfalfa, grass hay and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Demand was moderate to good across the state. Some of the ground and delivered operators stated demand has picked up from feedlots as they back fill empty pens this fall. Some areas in the Panhandle reported light snow with some areas in the central and eastern regions reported light rain overnight. Several farmers and hay producers have been busy baling cornstalks and bean stubble before this moisture. However, many will resume this task when stalk fields dry out. Next report will be Dec. 5.
New Mexico—Compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in the last cutting. Temperatures dropped across the state slowing growth. *This is the last report of the season. It will return in May 2020.*
Oklahoma—Alfalfa and hay trade movement and demand remain very limited but picking up from the last few weeks. Few trades were steady from last week. Weather has been much more comfortable this week with reports of rainfall in some areas limiting movement somewhat.
South Dakota—Alfalfa hay steady. Other kinds of hay not well compared. Very good demand for dairy quality hay in large squares, most notably from out of state dairies that were not able to put up high quality dry hay this year. Only moderate demand for lower quality round bales as there is a much greater supply. Good demand for straw. Next report will be Dec. 6.
Texas—Hay trades were steady on good demand and moderate to active trading activity. Hay demand is continuing to pickup as feeding demand picks up. A large supply of hay is on the market, but there’s a wide variety in the quality of hay due to sporadic weather during the growing season. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in price. Next report will be Nov. 29.
Wyoming—All reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate to good across the state. Some produces have been baling some cornstalks in large squares and rounds in the eastern side of the state. Next report will be Dec. 5.
