Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity and demand light to moderate. Stored feed supplies were rated 3% short, 80% adequate, and 17% surplus with fourth cutting alfalfa progress at 57%.
Iowa—After a frost last weekend, Iowa welcomed warmer weather back. Dairy cow and goat producers continue to look for the highest quality hay and straw, but are having trouble trying to locate it.
Kansas—The hay market trade was slow, demand was slow to moderate, and prices steady. Most producers are reporting hay movement as slow, as many are in the field busy with harvest and baling that last bit of hay. There was, however, a little more grass hay moving within the last week.
Missouri—Most producers are still reporting hay movement as slow. Hay listings have increased over the last week with a lot of new hay being offered as several producers try to move some surplus inventory. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light and prices are steady to weak.
Montana—Alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Moderate market activity was seen again this week. Ranchers were more active in purchasing hay this week as many have begun to market their calves. Demand for hay selling out of the state continues to be good.
Nebraska—Compared to last week all reported forages sold mostly steady. Demand picked up this week with several contacts noting they had quite a few calls from prospective buyers. Several reports that third or fourth cutting of alfalfa is on the ground, some has been baled. Some cornstalks getting baled on fields where high moisture corn was picked.
New Mexico—Compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady to $40 lower. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in the sixth cutting. Temperatures dropped across the state slowing growth.
Oklahoma—Alfalfa and hay trade still extremely slow, in fact some say slowest it has ever been. The limited trade that has taken place is at steady money. Premium quality hay very difficult to find. Much of the state saw its first freeze or frost over the last weekend. Much of the grass hay in western Oklahoma was unharmed as the ground remains warm. Other parts of the state were not so lucky. Farmers have been busy this week cutting and baling bermuda grass and hoping for continued dry weather for baling.
South Dakota—Alfalfa hay steady to firm, grass not well tested. Demand is very good for high quality hay of all kinds, especially if it is in a large square bale. Many out of state buyers are searching desperately for high quality alfalfa. There is a much more plentiful supply of lower quality alfalfa and grass hay as it was so difficult to make hay with a high feeding value. Very good demand for straw already.
Texas—Hay trades were steady on light demand and trading activity. Warmer temperatures and sporadic rains have offered temporary improvements on pastures and provided some relief for livestock producers, which has slowed hay demand. The general consensus is hay demand will pick up following the first real freeze and after fall harvest.
Wyoming—Compared to last week hay sold fully steady. Demand was moderate to good. Several hay contacts still trying to put up their final bales of alfalfa and other forages. Most reports of overall tonnage a little less than previous years and most producers struggled to put up a lot of top quality hay.
