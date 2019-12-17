Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity light and demand moderate. Much of the area continues to be dry, with abnormally dry ratings in south-central Nebraska, Kansas and eastern Colorado.
Iowa—For Nov. 24 to Dec. 7, prices on alfalfa trended mostly steady. Alfalfa/grass and grass mostly steady.
Kansas—As of Dec. 17, the hay market trade is moderate, demand was slow to moderate, prices remain steady and most producers have reported that there is still plenty of grinder hay out there.
Missouri—In the Dec. 11 report, a lack of winter weather has most of the cattle guys getting along okay and no one is really looking for hay at the moment. There has been very few inquires from sellers or buyers in the last couple weeks. The supply of hay is moderate to heavy, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady.
Montana—In the Dec. 13 report, alfalfa hay sold fully steady. The limited available supply of high quality alfalfa continues to be in firm hands. Demand continues to be good for all qualities of alfalfa hay. All other hay and straw classes were steady. Moderate to good demand for cow hay, with ranches buying available supplies as needed.
Nebraska—As of Dec. 12, grass hay and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Buyer inquiry light to moderate for in-state feeding needs with good demand for hay leaving the state. Some contacts stated hard to move hay off of fields due to soft ground conditions. Many contacts are planning on baling cornstalks after the snow melts from the fields and will continue to bale as long as the stalks are in good shape.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Report will return May 2020.
Oklahoma—On Dec. 12, alfalfa and hay trade movement and demand increased again this week, many dairies and other producers are looking to gather as much hay as possible before the holiday week’s ahead. Few trades were steady to weak from last week. Demand for has been moderate to good with much more movement.
South Dakota—On Dec. 14, alfalfa hay steady, grass hay firm. Good demand for alfalfa and grass hay, very good demand for dairy quality large squares and for straw. Best demand is coming from Wisconsin dairy farms as the supply of alfalfa is very tight there. There is a more abundant supply of poorer quality hay in round bales in SD. Straw is in tight supply as are corn stalks as the weather did not cooperate this fall to make good, dry stalk bales.
Texas—On Dec. 13, hay trades were mostly steady to firm on higher quality hays and steady to weak on lower quality hays. Buyer demand was good on moderate to active trading activity. Hay quality continues to be the largest determiner in price. A large portion of the good hay has traded leaving a lot of low-quality hay on the market.
Wyoming—On Dec. 12, all reported forages sold steady. Demand was moderate to good with most loads of hay going out of state. Some areas in the west reported cold and snowy weather. Quite a few of the reporting contacts are sold out and are waiting for trucks to haul the loads of hay.
