Colorado—On Dec. 19, 2019 compared to last week, trade activity and demand light. The next available report will be Jan. 9.
Iowa—For the reporting period Nov. 24 to Dec. 7, prices on alfalfa trended mostly steady. Alfalfa/grass and grass mostly steady. Next scheduled report should be Jan. 9.
Kansas—On, Jan. 7, the hay market trade was slow, demand was slow, and prices remain steady on limited test.
Missouri—On Jan. 2, The supply of hay is moderate to heavy, demand is light to moderate and prices are steady. The lack of any prolonged winter weather or extreme cold has hay feeding manageable and most have plenty of hay in their piles at this time.
Montana—On Dec. 20, 2019 alfalfa hay sold fully steady. Supplies of high quality alfalfa in squares are tight. Next published date will be Jan. 10.
Nebraska—On Jan. 2, compared to last released report, all baled hay and ground and delivered hay sold steady. Dehydrated pellets in the eastern side of the state sold $20.00 higher, Platte Valley area steady.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—On Dec. 19, 2019 alfalfa and hay trade movement was light to moderate this week. Demand remains good. Next published report will be Jan. 9.
South Dakota—On Jan. 3, alfalfa hay and grass hay remain firm. Good demand for all types and qualities of hay and bedding. Very good demand remains from out of state buyers that are short of hay.
Texas—On Dec. 20, 2019 hay trades were mostly steady. Buyer demand was good on moderate to active trading activity. Next published report will be Jan. 10.
Wyoming—On Jan. 2, compared to last reported market baled hay sold firm. Most of the good and higher quality hay continues to leave the state. Quite a few of the reporting contacts are sold out and are waiting for trucks to haul the loads of hay.
