Colorado—Compared to last week, trade activity and demand light to moderate. Despite precipitation, abnormal dryness and drought expanded in Colorado, Kansas, and Wyoming, and abnormal dryness established a toehold in southwestern Nebraska.
Iowa—It appears that the hay making for 2019 has come to a halt. Buyers at the sales have been limited as farmers are working at harvesting beans. Buyers are still looking for top quality forages and bedding but are getting a little more picky when forced to buy lower quality hay and bedding.
Kansas—Hay market trade was slow, demand was slow to moderate, and prices remain steady. Most producers are still reporting hay movement as slow, as harvest is keeping then busy. Cattle are starting to move to pens so inquires have picked up a bit.
Missouri—After having nothing to bale due to the drought last year it seemed as if hay season would never end this year. Ample moisture kept grasses growing even though what are normally the dry months, so many just kept on making hay and rebuilding inventories. Movement continues to be slow. Hay supplies are moderate, demand is light and prices are steady to weak.
Montana—Alfalfa hay sold steady to firm. Moderate market activity was seen again this week. Ranchers continue to be more active in purchasing hay this week. Demand for squares to ship east to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa is very good. A very wet summer in the northern plains has led to a shortage of hay in those states. Producers continue to finish putting up hay for the season.
Nebraska—Compared to last week all reported forages sold mostly steady. Demand picked up this week with several contacts noting they had quite a few calls from prospective buyers. Several reports that third or fourth cutting of alfalfa is on the ground, some has been baled. Some cornstalks getting baled on fields where high moisture corn was picked.
New Mexico—Compared to last week, alfalfa hay large bales prices steady to $10 lower. Trade limited, demand moderate. Regions in the sixth cutting.
Oklahoma—Alfalfa and hay trade still extremely slow, in fact some say slowest it has ever been. Spring born calves have begun to hit the market and much lower prices have producers less likely to purchase or even inquire about hay prices due to light demand. The very limited trade that has taken place is at steady money. Premium quality hay very difficult to find.
South Dakota—Alfalfa hay remains steady to firm, especially for large squares. Demand very good for high quality hay of all kinds, best demand is for large square bales bound for out of state buyers. The demand for round bales is much lower as this supply is much more plentiful. Frequent rains and humid conditions this summer made it very difficult to make large square bales that would not spoil, which resulted in a lighter supply. More rain and cool temps keeping producers from cutting and baling cover crops. All hay and straw sold by the ton FOB, unless otherwise noted.
Texas—Hay trades were mostly steady to firm on light to moderate demand and trading activity. The snow in the Panhandle Oct. 24 will offer a boost to the recently planted winter wheat in the area. The cold snap in the Northern part of the state has hay producer’s hopeful that hay demand will finally pick up.
Wyoming—Compared to last week hay sold mostly steady. Demand was moderate to good. Several hay contacts still trying to put up their final bales of alfalfa and other forages. Most reports of overall tonnage a little less than previous years and most producers struggled to put up a lot of top-quality hay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.