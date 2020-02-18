Colorado—In the Feb. 13 report, compared to last week, trade activity light on moderate demand.
Iowa—In the Feb. 4 report, for the reporting period of Jan. 19 to Feb. 1, prices on alfalfa, alfalfa/grass and grass were fully steady to firm.
Kansas—In the Feb. 18 report, the hay market trade was slow to moderate; alfalfa prices remain steady. There are lots of folks looking to sell both grass hay and grinding alfalfa. The pattern of winter weather to warm up continues, dropping just enough snow to make a muddy mess when the temperatures rise.
Missouri—In the Feb. 14 report, another week and another winter storm in between warm-ups and thawing out. Hay supplies are still adequate, and most farmers seem to be in pretty good shape. Hay movement is slow. The supply of hay is moderate, demand is light to moderate, and prices are steady.
Montana—In the Feb. 14 report, compared to the last week, all classes of hay sold fully steady. Demand for squares to ship east continues to be mostly good. Supplies of good or higher quality squares are very light, however utility and fair hay classes continue to have moderate supplies. Hay in rounds continue to move on an as need basis. Round supplies remain moderate to heavy. Straw sold steady on good demand.
Nebraska—In the Feb. 13 report, compared to last week, reported hay prices sold unevenly steady, alfalfa pellets sold steady and ground and delivered hay steady to weak. Demand was sporadic across the state. Best demand is for hay leaving the state in large square bales. Several contacts continue to sell some hay but are having a hard time getting it loaded due to soft ground conditions. Many contacts stated more bales of hay have been placed on the market in the last week or so in the central part of the state. There appears to be a wide range of quality of alfalfa, grass hay and other baled forage available.
New Mexico—Hay reporting has ended for the season. Reports will resume May 2020.
Oklahoma—In the Feb. 13 report, alfalfa and hay trade movement was at a standstill again this week due to heavy snowfall at the end of last week and rain this week across the entire trading area caused slow movement and no price changes. All trades reported were steady from last reported prices. Demand moderate.
South Dakota—In the Feb. 14 report, compared to last week, alfalfa steady to weak. Very good demand for high quality, high feed value tested hay, only moderate demand for lower quality hay. Very good demand remains for corn stalks and straw as supplies of bedding are rather limited. Very cold weather came back again this week as temps plunged to 20 below and high winds keeping the need for supplemental feeding high for beef cow operators.
Texas—In the Feb. 14 report, compared to last report, hay trades are steady. Hay demand is moderate at best, with most producers feeding less than in years past due to mild winter weather.
Wyoming—In the Feb. 13 report, compared to last week, reported hay sales sold fully steady. Buyer inquiry was moderate to good for baled hay with good demand for alfalfa cubes. Most contacts continue to sell some hay to local and out of state buyers.
