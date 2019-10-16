The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards auction indicated receipts of 656 head of lambs selling on Oct. 10, compared to 1,346 head on Oct. 3 and 1,623 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, in a very narrow comparison feeder lambs remained steady. There was too much of a light supply on the slaughter sheep to compare to the previous week. The quality of the feeder lambs that went through were of attractive flesh condition. The demand was moderate as well as market activity. A winter storm brought on cancellations that will evidently overflow into the following week’s sale. The supply included 91% feeder sheep and lambs including with 100% lambs and 9% were slaughter sheep and lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 76 head, 56 lbs., 204.00; 36 head, 64 lbs., 197.00; 438 head, 77 lbs., 182.00; 33 head, 91 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 93 lbs., 156.00 full.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 2 to 3, 15 head, 177 lbs., 43.00 average dressing. Utility 1 to 2, 21 head, 150 lbs., 41.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 26 head, 142 lbs., 36.00 average.
