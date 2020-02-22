The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 733 head selling on Feb. 13 and 1,382 head trading Jan. 23, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the Jan. 23 sale, feeder lambs were selling $5 to $7 higher. There were too few slaughter ewes to compare. Dressing on the lambs was attractive overall. Demand was moderate with moderate activity. Supply included: 95% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 5% slaughter sheep/lambs (89% ewes, 11% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 54 lbs., 234.00; 71 head, 65 to 67 lbs., 231.00 to 245.00 (241.70); 95 head, 75 to 77 lbs., 231.00 to 238.00 (233.69); 125 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 236.00 to 242.00 (240.31); 41 head, 89 lbs., 235.00, ewe lambs; 48 head, 84 lbs., 245.00, new crop; 90 head, 90 to 98 lbs., 200.00 to 219.00 (213.62); 67 head, 101 to 108 lbs., 202.00 to 209.00 (205.57); 18 head, 114 lbs., 190.00; 5 head, 128 lbs., 173.00; 46 head, 139 lbs., 168.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 184 to 199 lbs., 84.00 to 86.00 (85.69), average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 144 lbs., 67.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 180 lbs., 77.00, average.
