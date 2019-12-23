St. Onge to Newell Sheep Yards reported receipts of 2,611 on Dec. 19 and 1,829 head trading a week ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs in the 60, 70 and 80 weights were $3 to $8 lower. Weights in the other categories of feeder lambs remained steady. Slaughter ewes were $5 to $9 lower with the exception of the Good 1 to 2 which were trading $2 higher. With the jump in prices a week ago, this week is still higher than it was for feeder lambs Dec. 9. The demand was good with a mostly active market. The undertone of the replacement ewes is still a bit unsettled. The flesh condition of the majority of lambs were of attractive, moderate plus flesh. The next reported sale will be Jan 9, 2020. Supply included: 73% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 19% slaughter sheep/lambs (99% ewes, 1% bucks); 8% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 41 lbs., 192.00, 48 head, 51 lbs., 204.00; 292 head, 65 to 67 lbs., 186.00 to 206.00 (203.65); 126 head, 72 to 79 lbs., 195.00 to 202.00 (199.76); 177 head, 71 to 79 lbs., 200.00 to 206.00 (202.98), ewe lambs; 326 head, 80 to 88 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (189.72); 167 head, 84 lbs., 190.00, ewe lambs; 272 head, 90 to 91 lbs., 181.00 to 189.00 (187.79); 41 head, 95 lbs., 201.00, ewe lambs; 211 head, 105 to 109 lbs., 161.00 to 177.00 (171.84); 17 head, 113 lbs., 171.00; 65 head, 129 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (158.75), ewe lambs. Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 136 lbs., 148.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 173 lbs., 57.00, average. Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 207 lbs., 57.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 122 head, 159 lbs., 58.00, average. Cull 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 301 head, 139 to 148 lbs., 60.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 243 lbs., 59.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 to 6 years, open, 89 head, 147 lbs., 59.00. Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 to 2 years, open, 58 head, 192 lbs., 280.00; 2 to 4 years, March to May, 50 head, 147 lbs.; 4 to 6 years, open, 10 head, 147 lbs., 110.00.
