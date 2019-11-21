The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction reported receipts of 2,564 for the Nov. 14 sale, compared to 3,620 head a week ago and 1,891 a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, feeder lambs weighing over 70 pounds were trading steady. The feeder lambs in the 50- and 60-pound range were down $6 to $8. The lambs in the lower pounds were not of fancy condition. The higher weights were of moderate flesh. There were some good quality slaughter ewes offered, creating a higher market of $1 to $6. The moderate demand created moderate market activity. The supply included 63% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 27% was slaughter sheep/lambs (99% ewes and 1% were bucks); and 10% was replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 53-55 lbs., 193.00-201.00 (194.37); 124 head, 63-69 lbs., 183.00-202.00 (197.24); 12 head, 69 lbs., 195.00, ewe lambs, 175 head, 76-78 lbs., 185.00-188.00 (186.03); 158 head, 82-89 lbs., 174.50-179.50 (177.34); 432 head, 90-99 lbs., 162.00-173.00 (166.18); 65 head, 108-109 lbs., 149.00-149.50 (149.48); 333 head, 111-118 lbs., 145.00-149.00 (148.53). Medium 1 to 2 per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 62 lbs., 181.00; 27 head, 79 lbs., 160.00; 27 head, 94 lbs., 145.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 153 head, 153-178 lbs., 44.00-48.00 (45.63), average.
Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 182 lbs., 49.00, average; 12 head, 211 lbs., 51.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 355 head, 154-160 lbs., 47.00-50.00 (49.24), average. Cull 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 125 head, 144 lbs., 45.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 218 lbs., 58.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 to 6 years old, Dec. to Feb., 10 head, 149 lbs., 80.00; More than 6 years old, open, 10 head, 146 lbs., 72.00; More than 6 years old, open, 237 head, 156-165 lbs., 130.00-190.00 (167.71).
