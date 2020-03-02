St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards reported receipts of 989 head selling Feb. 20 compared to 695 head trading on Feb. 13 and 2,357 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder lambs were selling steady with offerings of varying numbers in each weight group. Prices on slaughter ewes were also steady. There was good demand with offerings clearing the market at a reasonable rate for feeder lambs and slaughter ewes. The market activity for the replacement ewes was active with offerings absorbed rapidly. Prices on the replacements were of a higher undertone. The supply included 65% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 20% were slaughter sheep/lambs (93% ewes, 7% bucks); and 15% wee replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 59 lbs., 255.00, ewe lambs; 6 head, 63 lbs., 261.00; 62 head, 77 to 79 lbs., 232.00 to 248.00 (236.56); 46 head, 81 lbs., 234.00; 24 head, 89 lbs., 207.00, ewe lambs; 169 head, 94 to 98 lbs., 199.00 to 214.00 (210.16); 172 head, 102 to 109 lbs., 198.00 to 208.00 (207.01); 118 head, 120 to 124 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.53); 4 head, 139 lbs., 155.00, ewe lambs.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 174 lbs., 86.00, average. Good 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 213 lbs., 85.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 67 head, 150 to 151 lbs., 64.00 to 72.00 (70.22), average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 141 lbs., 68.00, average. Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 243 lbs., 77.00,average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, December to February, 32 head, 187 to 194 lbs., 240.00 to 260.00 (247.33); from 4 to 6 years, March to May, 24 head, 210 lbs., 240.00; more than 6 years, March to May, 32 head, 166 to 184 lbs., 225.00 to 255.00 (237.20); more than 6 years, March to May, 15 head, 240 lbs., 240.00; more than 6 years, December to February, 42 head, 202 lbs., 205.00.
