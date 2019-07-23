The St. Onge-Newell sheep yards auction, Newell, South Dakota, received receipts of 888 head of sheep, compared to 2,517 head on July 11 and 636 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Newell, South Dakota.
Compared to the prevoius week, the feeder lambs weighing below 90 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those 90 to 100 pounds were selling $3 lower and those over 100 pounds were steady. The heavy slaughter ewes were selling $10 higher. The medium and light slaughter ewes were selling $3 to $7 lower. Many small strings of good quality lambs was offered. The market was moderate with a moderate demand. The supply included 76% feeder sheep/lambs with 100% lambs, 21% was slaughter sheep lambs with 97% ewes and 3% were bucks; and 3% was replacement sheep/lambs were 100% ewes.
The next feeder lamb special is Aug. 2.
Feeder sheep/lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 60 to 69 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (151.77); 130 head, 73 to 78 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (154.03); 38 head, 85 lbs., 147.00; 283 head, 93 to 98 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (146.54); 78 head, 101 to 107 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.75); 5 head, 112 lbs., 140.00. Small frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 26 lbs, 145.00; 3 head, 38 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, 55 head, 163 to 176 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (63.13) average dressing. Ewes, Good 3 to 4, 11 head, 214 lbs., 52.00 average. Ewes, Utility 2, 98 head, 135 lbs., 51.00 average; 23 head, 155 lbs., 51.00 average. Ewes, Cull 1, 43 head, 126 to 143 lbs., 41.00 to 42.00 (41.48) average. åBucks 1, 8 head, 246 lbs., 66.00 average.
Replacement sheep/lambs: Ewes, large 1 to 2, under 1 years old, open, 27 head, 107 lbs., 141.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.