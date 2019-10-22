The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 8,789 head of sheep on Oct. 17, compared to 656 head on Oct. 10 and 4,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, there were too few receipts for a price comparison. Compared to two weeks ago, when numbers could provide a price comparison, the feeder lambs were steady to $3 higher. The slaughter ewes were unevenly steady with many long strings of feeder lambs, slaughter ewes and replacement ewes flooding the market because of inclement weather pushing sellers to wait. The majority of the flesh conditions was long bodied and attractive. The market activity started very active and created very good demand. Most areas are drying allowing buyers to absorb supplies rapidly to fill loads. The supply included 81% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 11% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 99% ewes and 1% were bucks; and 8% was replacement sheep and lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 46 lbs., 183.00; 144 head, 57 lbs., 204.00; 603 head, 66 to 69 lbs., 192.50 to 198.00 (195.05); 53 head, 67 lbs., 163.00 poor fleeces; 690 head, 71 to 78 lbs., 171.00 to 192.00 (186.26); 30 head, 74 lbs., 177.50 ewe lambs; 1378 head, 81 to 89 lbs., 163.00 to 181.00 (173.12); 160 head, 81 to 87 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (169.89) ewe lambs; 535 head, 84 lbs., 183.00 fancy; 102 head, 83 lbs., 169.00 fleshy; 171 head, 80 to 81 lbs., 159.50 to 162.00 (161.19) poor fleeces; 1592 head, 91 to 99 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (158.53); 125 head, 97 lbs., 183.00 ewe lambs; 994 head, 100 to 109 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (153.99); 60 head, 112 lbs., 148.00; 12 head, 113 lbs., 145.00 ewe lambs; 27 head, 120 lbs., 141.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 26 head, 58 lbs., 155.00; 18 head, 63 lbs., 168.00; 136 head, 79 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (165.90).
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 157 lbs., 47.00 average dressing. Good 2 to 3, 601 head, 160 to 175 lbs., 48.00 to 52.00 (50.02) average. Good 3 to 4, 52 head, 202 lbs., 46.50 average. Utility 1 to 2, 54 head, 149 lbs., 45.00 average; 354 head, 152 to 156 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (51.15) average. Cull 1, 230 head, 134 lbs., 40.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 19 head, 230 lbs., 52.00 average.
Replacement sheep/lambs: Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 to 2 years old, open, 9 head, 96 lbs., 85.00; 1 to 2 years old, open, 76 head, 114 to 119 lbs., 150.00 to 175.00 (152.73). Large frame 1 to 2, 1 to 2 years old, open, 54 head, 127 to 142 lbs., 225.00 to 245.00 (239.88); 1 to 2 years old, open, 10 head, 151 to 158 lbs., 185.00 to 190.00 (186.55); 2 to 4 years old, open, 23 head, 170 to 194 lbs., 205.00 to 210.00 (207.23); 4 to 6 years old, open, 252 head, 156 to 170 lbs., 80.00 to 210.00 (179.44); over 6 years old, open, 148 head, 159 to 174 lbs., 80.00 to 125.00 (111.56).
