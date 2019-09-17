The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards sale, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,651 head of sheep selling on Sept. 12, compared to 1,903 head on Sept. 5 and 3,045 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture, Worthing, South Dakota.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder lambs were steady with the 70- to 79-pounders and 90- to 99-pounders only slighter lower by $3. The majority of strings was of good buying quality. The slaughter ewes were also steady with the exception of the Culls, which were lower by $8. The demand, on this windy, rainy day, was moderate with moderate activity. The supply included 63% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 37% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 97% ewes and 3% bucks.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 55 lbs., 170.00; 90 head, 63 to 66 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (164.35); 98 head, 73 to 78 lbs., 167.00 to 169.00 (167.96); 262 head, 82 to 89 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (158.84); 209 head, 94 to 98 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (149.56); 47 head, 101 lbs., 144.00; 60 head, 111 to 118 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.91). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 75 head, 77 lbs., 156.00; 95 head, 107 lbs., 145.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 68 head, 127 lbs., 123.00; 20 head, 130 lbs., 129.00.
Slaugher sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 128 head, 169 lbs., 68.50 average dressing. Good 3 to 4, 21 head, 212 lbs., 61.00 average; 8 head, 268 lbs.,57.00 average. Utility 1 to 2, 216 head, 147 lbs., 59.00 average; 53 head, 152 lbs., 67.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 42 head, 130 lbs., 48.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 16 head, 226 lbs., 60.00 average.
