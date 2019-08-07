St. Onge-Newell, Newell South Dakota, reported 1,218 head of sheep selling on Aug. 1, compared to 888 head on July 18 and 3,132 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriclture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
In comparison to two weeks ago, the feeder lamb categories that had sufficient numbers for comparison were selling $3 to $8 higher. The strings were not large but there were good quality offerings. The good slaughter ewes were trading lower by $4. The balance of slaughter ewes had insufficient numbers to compare. The market was moderate with a moderate demand. The supply included 85% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 13% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 96% ewes, 4% were bucks; and 2% was replacement sheep and lambs with 91% ewes and 9% were bucks. The next sale is Aug 15.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 60 to 64 lbs., 151.00 to 170.00 (163.67); 19 head, 67 lbs., 154.00 full; 182 head, 72 to 78 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.92); 46 head, 86 to 89 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.67); 549 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (152.21); 172 head, 114 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (143.90). Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 133 lbs., 132.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 55 lbs., 197.50.
Slaughter lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, 96 head, 174 to 186 lbs., 58.50 average dressing. Ewes, Utility 2, 38 head, 152 lbs., 49.00 average. Ewes, Cull 2 to 3, 15 head, 134 lbs., 35.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 6 head, 197 lbs., 59.00 average.
Replacement sheep: Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 to 6 years old, open, 21 head, 166 lbs., 107.50. Bucks, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 1 years old 2 head, 160 lbs., 92.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.