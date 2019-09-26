St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 11,892 head of sheep and lambs selling on Sept. 19, compared to 1,651 head the previous week and 10,671 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Markeet News, Worthing, South Dakota.
In comparison to the previous week, the price trend on feeder lambs were $3 to $8 higher overall. The day started with high demand of the feeder lambs then tapering off to moderate demand showing sporadic pricing. The price trend was higher, in the double digits, from last year’s feeder lambs. The slaughter ewes, off truck load offerings, were lower $2 to $7. The yearly replacement ewe sale offered long strings of all ages of ewes. The ewe lambs and yearling ewes were of very good demand with an active market. The supply included 61% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 16% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 96% ewes and 4% were bucks; and 23% was replacement sheep and lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 114 head, 51 to 55 lbs., 175.00 to 206.00 (186.15); 320 head, 63 to 69 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.99); 90 head, 67 lbs., 192.00 192.00 ewe lambs; 623 head, 73 to 77 lbs., 162.00 to 178.00 (170.92); 749 head, 80 to 86 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (166.70); 706 head, 80 to 86 lbs., 175.00 to 211.00 (201.84) ewe lambs; 2805 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (158.10); 280 head, 91 to 94 lbs., 160.00 to 188.00 (173.21) ewe lambs; 1312 head, 100 to 108 lbs., 145.00 to 162.00 (157.43); 154 head, 112 to 115 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (145.21); 38 head, 110 to 116 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.67) ewe lambs; 26 head, 125 lbs., 143.00; 23 head, 124 lbs., 144.00 ewe lambs. Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 134 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 45 lbs., 164.00.
Slaughter sheep: Ewes, Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 539 head, 155 to 161 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (61.29) average dressing. Good 3 to 4, 258 head, 182 lbs., 61.00 average; 35 head, 216 lbs., 55.00 average. Utility 1 to 2, 1561 head, 139 lbs., 56.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 326 head, 141 lbs., 50.00 average. Bucks 1 to 2, 21 head, 215 lbs., 38.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 28 head, 238 to 249 lbs., 56.00 to 63.00 (59.42) average; 2 head, 275 lbs., 57.00 average.
Replacement sheep: Ewes, large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, over 6 years old, open, 124 head, 150 to 175 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (56.42). Ewes. large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 1 to 2 years old, open, 1354 head, 120 to 149 lbs., 135.00 to 275.00 (239.12); 1 to 2 years old, open, 270 head, 152 to 177 lbs., 155.00 to 270.00 (232.09); 2 to 4 years old, open, 292 head, 154 to 177 lbs., 110.00 to 195.00 (154.69); 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 239 lbs., 125.00; 4 to 6 years old, open, 396 head, 158 to 198 lbs., 100.00 to 240.00 (147.23); over 6 years old, open, 22 head, 135 lbs., 100.00; over 6 years old, open, 303 head, 159 to 191 lbs., 80.00 to 195.00 (130.85).
