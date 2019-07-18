The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,537 head of sheep selling on July 11, compared to 1,116 head on June 20 and 2,492 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This was the first sale in three weeks therefore no price comparison was available. Much lower undertones were evident at the sale. The week offering consisted of large strings of feeder lambs in a light flesh condition. There was moderate demand on the sales with moderate market activity. The supply included 94% feeder sheep/lambs with 99% lambs and 1% were hair lambs; 5% was slaughter sheep/lambs with 98% ewes and 2% were bucks; and 1% was replacement sheep/lambs with 100% ewes. July 18 will be the next feeder lamb special.
Feeder sheep/lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 58 lbs., 146.00; 68 head, 64 lbs., 148.00; 333 head, 73 to 78 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (148.84); 361 head, 81 to 86 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.65); 899 head, 93 to 99 lbs., 145.00 to 152.50 (150.09); 531 head, 101 to 109 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (144.07). Medium and large frame 2, 36 head, 81 lbs., 143.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 43 lbs., 140.00; 32 head, 67 lbs., 141.00; 18 head, 84 lbs., 144.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 79 lbs., 127.00; 8 head, 98 lbs., 125.00. Hair lambs, medium frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 103 lbs., 107.00 buck lambs; 8 head, 122 lbs., 105.00 buck lambs.
Slaughter sheep/lambs: Ewes, Good 2 to 3, 47 head, 146 lbs., 54.00 average dressing. Ewes, Good 3 to 4, 26 head, 179 lbs., 54.00 average; 5 head, 246 lbs., 46.00 average. Ewes, Utility 1 to 2, 44 head, 137 lbs., 49.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 3 head, 195 lbs., 53.00 average.
Replacement sheep/lambs: Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 17 head, 155 lbs., 79.00. Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 1 to 2 years old, open, 5 head, 118 lbs., 130.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.