St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported 3,995 head of lamb and sheep selling on Sept. 26, compared to 11,892 head on Sept. 19 and 3,145 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder lambs weighing over 90 pounds stayed steady. In batches weighing under 90 pounds there were wide fluctuations in the price trend showing 60- to 70-pound and 70- to 80-pound feeder lambs that were selling higher by $10. The majority of the feeder lambs was uniform in there attractive flesh condition. The slaughter ewes were lower by $4 to $9. The slaughter ewes had a light demand with moderate market activity that held a weak price trend although they carried a little more than average dressing for a slaughter ewe. The supply included 69% feeder sheep and lambs (100% were lambs; and 31% were slaughter sheep and lambs with 99% ewes and 1% were bucks.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 84 head, 44 to 48 lbs., 165.00 to 178.00 (168.49); 33 head, 54 lbs., 206.00; 51 head, 57 lbs., 219.00 fancy; 185 head, 64 to 67 lbs., 185.00 to 213.00 (203.56); 522 head, 71 to 79 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (180.09); 15 head, 72 lbs., 148.00 buck lambs; 14 head, 78 lbs., 161.00 fleshy; 290 head, 88 to 89 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (160.80); 110 head, 83 lbs., 186.00 ewe lambs; 240 head, 84 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 698 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (158.90); 354 head, 100 to 105 lbs., 135.00 to 162.00 (157.12); 33 head, 108 lbs., 151.00 fleshy; 36 head, 106 lbs., 151.00 poor fleeces; 27 head, 110 to 111 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.88); 48 head, 124 to 129 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (134.26).
Slaughter sheep and lambs: Ewes, Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 361 head, 177 to 178 lbs., 55.00 average dressing. Good 3 to 4, 27 head, 204 lbs., 57.00 average. Utility 1 to 2, 570 head, 155 to 157 lbs., 52.00 to 53.00 (52.54) average. Cull 1 to 2, 290 head, 139 lbs., 37.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 4 head, 209 lbs., 55.00 average; 3 head, 257 lbs., 41.00 average.
