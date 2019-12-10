The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,524 for Dec. 5, while the Nov. 21 sale resulted in 2,836 head selling and 2,812 head sold a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the Nov. 21 sale, the feeder lambs stayed steady in the weights that were abundant enough to accurately compare with the exception of the 80- to 90-pound weights that were trading $15 higher. The good slaughter ewes were selling $5 higher, while the Culls and Utility were selling $1 to $3 lower. The flesh condition of the feeder lambs were uniformly moderate. Market activity and demand were both moderate. The supply included 53% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 38% were slaughter sheep/lambs (97% ewes, 3% bucks); and 8% were replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 43 lbs., 166.00; 57 head, 53 to 57 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (188.30); 44 head, 66 to 67 lbs., 194.00 to 195.00 (194.54); 55 head, 74 to 76 lbs., 183.00 to 197.00 (192.00); 294 head, 82 to 85 lbs., 184.00 to 192.00 (189.67); 104 head, 90 to 96 lbs., 167.00 to 178.00 (174.90); 77 head, 105 to 108 lbs., 164.00; 104 head, 111 to 119 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (148.54)
Slaughter ewes:
Good frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 80 head, 175 lbs., 57.00 (57.00), average. Utility frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 202 head, 158 lbs., 53.00, average. Cull frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 242 head, 144 lbs., 53.50, average.
Slaughter bucks: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 188 lbs., 38.00, average; 8 head, 233 lbs., 59.50, average. Frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 301 lbs., 56.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 8 head, 188 lbs., 125.00; from 4 to 6 years, exposed, 6 head, 180 lbs., 115.00; from 4 to 6 years, open, 68 head, 177 lbs., 100.00.
