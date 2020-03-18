The St. Onge-Newell sheep auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,010 head selling on March 12, compared to 989 head trading Feb. 20, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There were too few lambs offerings a week ago to compare. The slaughter utilities ewes were selling steady while the undertone of the goods and culls were lower. Attractive replacement ewes filled the market and prices were firm for the active pace of the market. The offerings were rapidly absorbed. The supply included 11% feeder sheep and lambs (100% were lambs); 21% slaughter sheep/lambs (94% ewes and 6% were bucks); and 68% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 60 to 63 lbs., 221.00 to 229.00 (225.17); 45 head, 74 to 76 lbs., 232.00 to 238.00 (235.03); 9 head, 106 lbs., 161.00; 7 head, 119 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 124 lbs., 97.00, buck lambs; 11 head, 137 lbs., 101.00, buck lambs. Large 1 to 2, 2 head, 140 lbs., 131.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, 52 head, 175 lbs., 72.00, average. Good 3 to 4, 18 head, 208 lbs., 73.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, 79 head, 151 lbs., 69.00, average. Cull 1, 27 head, 130 lbs., 41.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 2 to 3, 11 head, 224 lbs., 61.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large 1 to 2, from 2 to 4 years, open, 29 head, 133 to 143 lbs., 71.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 23 head, 151 lbs., 72.00; from 2 to 4 years, March to May, 15 head, 188 lbs., 72.00; more than 6 years, March to May, 12 head, 166 lbs., 70.00.
Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, less than 1 year, March to May, 37 head, 110 lbs., 300.00; from 1 to 2 years, March to May, 32 head, 151 lbs., 290.00; from 2 to 4 years, March to May, 134 head, 151 to 189 lbs., 195.00 to 255.00 (235.41); from 4 to 6 years, December to February, 13 head, 234 lbs., 245.00; more than 6 years, March to May, 295 head, 164 to 194 lbs., 120.00 to 235.00 (191.36); more than 6 years, March to May, 25 head, 205 lbs., 205.00; more than 6 years, December to February, 21 head, 265 lbs., 260.00.
