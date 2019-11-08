St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,347 head of sheep and lambs selling on Oct. 31, compared to 1,924 head on Oct. 24 and 2,739 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder lambs were selling $5 to $10 higher with the exception of the 60- to 70-pounders that were up $20 higher. The large consignments of very attractive lambs contributed to the higher undertones. The feeder lambs carried a moderate plus flesh condition. The large pooled offerings of slaughter ewes were unevenly steady. There was a very good demand on the feeder lambs with an active market. The supply included 68% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 18% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 98% ewes and 2% were bucks; and 14% was replacement sheep and lambs with 98% ewes and 2% were bucks.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 74 head, 49 lbs., 211.00; 84 head, 58 lbs., 214.00; 577 head, 61 to 69 lbs., 190.00 to 216.00 (212.88); 195 head, 72 to 77 lbs., 184.00 to 200.50 (193.60); 1113 head, 80 to 89 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (184.82); 34 head, 89 lbs., 173.00 ewe lambs; 335 head, 94 to 98 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.58); 53 head, 97 lbs., 171.00 ewe lambs; 242 head, 101 to 109 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (154.82); 110 head, 120 to 127 lbs., 143.00 to 146.50 (145.02). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 34 head, 84 lbs., 165.00.
Slaughter sheep and lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 131 head, 175 lbs., 46.00 average dressing. Good 2 to 3, 61 head, 194 to 199 lbs., 41.00 average. Utility 1 to 2, 301 head, 157 to 166 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (52.78) average. Cull 1 to 2, 249 head, 135 to 140 lbs., 47.00 to 54.00 (49.56) average. Bucks 1 to 2, 6 head, 193 lbs., 36.00 average; 4 head, 249 lbs., 48.00 average. Bucks 2 to 3, 9 head, 236 lbs., 62.00 average.
Replacement sheep and lambs: Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 to 2 years old, open, 5 head, 121 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, open, 122 head, 148 to 149 lbs., 120.00 to 275.00 (244.67); over 6 years old, open, 29 head, 145 lbs., 85.00; over 6 years old, open, 354 head, 158 to 170 lbs., 80.00 to 160.00 (106.63); over 6 years old, springer, 19 head, 194 lbs., 90.00. Bucks, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 1 years old, 11 head, 133 lbs., 275.00 to 305.00 (295.91).
