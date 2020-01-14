St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards Auction, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 2,433 head of sheep selling on Jan. 9, compared to 2,611 head trading Dec. 19 and 916 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
For this first report of the new year, a higher tone was set in all classes of offerings. Feeder lambs ranged from $15 to $45 higher from our last reported sale of 2019 on Dec. 19. Slaughter ewes were trading $14 to $17 higher. Many feeder lambs carried good weigh ups and mixed in, there were moderate plus, quite a few with stretch and a handful already on feed. Regardless of the flesh condition there was good demand with active market activity. The supply included 72% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 20% slaughter sheep/lambs (98% ewes, 2% bucks); 9% replacement sheep/lambs (100% ewes).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 58 lbs., 223.00; 109 head, 65 lbs., 245.00; 37 head, 64 lbs., 209.00, poor fleeces; 235 head, 71 to 78 lbs., 230.00 to 248.00 (237.22); 6 head, 71 lbs., 232.00, new crop; 514 head, 80 to 88 lbs., 231.00 to 238.00 (235.43); 127 head, 91 to 98 lbs., 197.00 to 219.00 (208.61); 39 head, 91 lbs., 208.00, new crop; 365 head, 101 to 108 lbs., 175.00 to 193.00 (186.69); 76 head, 112 lbs., 177.00; 25 head, 110 lbs., 175.00, new crop.
Slaughter ewes: Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 96 head, 179 to 187 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (73.80), average; 8 head, 216 lbs., 74.00, average. Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 78 head, 211 lbs., 73.75, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 159 head, 150 to 164 lbs., 73.00 to 75.00 (74.19), average. Cull 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 130 head, 145 lbs., 74.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 269 lbs., 75.00, average.
Replacement ewes: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 6 years, March to May, 208 head, 157 to 171 lbs., 135.00 to 170.00 165.31.
