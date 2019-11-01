St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported 1,924 head of sheep selling Oct. 24, compared to 8,789 head of sheep on Oct. 17 and 1,660 head a year ago, according to the the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder lambs were unevenly steady. The flesh condition of the larger strings were gaunt providing a good weight condition. The slaughter ewes were steady to $4 higher. The replacement ewes were too light to compare. The supply included 78% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs; 17% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 98% ewes and 2% were bucks; and 5% was replacement sheep and lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 48 lbs., 175.00; 76 head, 54 lbs., 201.00; 251 head, 66 to 69 lbs., 188.00 to 193.00 (190.95); 140 head, 74 to 78 lbs., 181.00 to 190.50 (186.04); 687 head, 82 to 86 lbs., 167.00 to 183.00 (177.81); 26 head, 81 lbs., 175.00 ewe lambs; 181 head, 90 to 99 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (157.51); 91 head, 103 to 108 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.79); 6 head, 123 lbs., 134.00.
Slaughter sheep and lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 114 head, 125 lbs., 50.00, average dressing; Good 3 to 4, 28 head, 201 lbs., 47.00 average; Utility 1 to 2, 69 head, 172 lbs., 50.00 average; Cull 1 to 2, 113 head, 47.00 average; Bucks, 2 to 3, 6 head, 189 lbs., 56.00 average.
Replacement sheep and lambs: Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 49 head, 157 to 172 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (149.33); 4 to 6 years old, open, 44 head, 168 lbs., 145.00; over 6 years old, open, 9 head, 147 lbs., 95.00.
