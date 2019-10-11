St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,346 head of sheep selling on Oct. 3, compared to 3,995 head on Sept. 26, and 7,138 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture News, Worthing, South, Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder lambs on a somewhat narrow comparison were steady. The slaughter ewes also stayed steady. The feeder lambs carried a fluctuating flesh condition. The sale held a moderate demand with moderate market activity. The saturated condition of the feedlots and fields have an effect on the buying interest. The supply included 74% feeder sheep and lambs with 100% lambs); 17% was slaughter sheep and lambs with 100% ewes; and 9% was replacement sheep and lambs with 100% ewes.
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 58 lbs., 206.00; 133 head, 63 to 65 lbs., 194.00 to 205.00 (203.14); 44 head, 69 lbs., 201.00, ewe lambs; 107 head, 73 to 75 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (180.32); 51 head, 72 lbs., 176.00 fleshy; 121 head, 81 to 84 lbs., 159.00 to 172.50 (169.98); 180 head, 92 to 99 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (156.62); 31 head, 90 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 41 head, 104 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (145.88); 212 head, 111 to 114 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (145.78). Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 129 lbs., 130.00 old crop; 5 head, 132 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 172 lbs., 103.00 buck lambs. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 46 lbs., 184.00 to 203.00 (197.48).
Slaughter sheep and lambs: Ewes, Good 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 161 to 175 lbs., 46.00 to 49.00 (48.39) average dressing. Good 2 to 3, 29 head, 178 lbs., 55.00 average; 14 head, 205 lbs., 53.00 average. Good 3 to 4, 59 head, 181 lbs., 50.00 average;13 head, 220 lbs., 51.00 average. Utility 1, 14 head, 141 lbs., 32.00 average. Utility 1 to 2, 38 head, 155 lbs., 52.00 average. Cull 1 to 2, 19 head, 135 lbs., 35.00 average.
Replacement sheep and lambs: Ewes, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 to 6 years old, open, 20 head, 149 lbs., 120.00; 4 to 6 years old, open, 14 head, 160 lbs., 125.00; over 6 years old, open, 8 head, 163 lbs., 90.00; over 6 years old, 66 head, 169 lbs., 145.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 4 to 6 years old, open, 6 head, 186 lbs., 150.00. Large frame 2 to 3, 4 to 6 years old, open, 7 head, 222 lbs., 110.00.
