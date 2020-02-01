The St. Onge-Newell Sheep Yards, Newell, South Dakota, reported receipts of 1,382 head selling a week ago, 575 head selling Jan. 16 and 620 head trading a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Livestock Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There was an insufficient amount of offerings to effectively compare the feeder lambs a week ago. Feeder lambs held a healthy, average dressing with many having nice stretch. Even though slaughter ewes were selling $3 to $5 lower they still held an attractive price. The market activity was moderate with a good demand. Supply included 92% feeder sheep/lambs (100% lambs); 8% slaughter sheep/lambs (80% ewes, 20% bucks).
Feeder lambs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 48 lbs., 215.00; 207 head, 55 to 58 lbs., 239.00 to 246.00 (244.15); 114 head, 65 to 68 lbs., 231.00 to 235.00 (234.06); 159 head, 74 to 77 lbs., 221.00 to 230.00 (228.64); 108 head, 80 to 85 lbs., 218.00 to 220.00 (219.66); 305 head, 92 to 97 lbs., 198.00 to 211.50 (207.34); 75 head, 91 lbs., 211.00, new crop; 22 head, 110 lbs., 171.00; 115 head, 135 lbs., 155.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 82 lbs., 206.00; 7 head, 90 lbs., 161.00; 32 head, 104 lbs., 165.00.
Slaughter ewes: Good 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 178 lbs., 73.00, average. Good 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 208 lbs., 71.00, average. Utility 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 154 lbs., 73.00, average. Cull 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 139 lbs., 65.00, average.
Slaughter bucks: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 176 lbs., 30.00, average. 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 218 lbs., 69.00, average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.